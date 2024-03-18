With his 2024 Indian Wells victory, Carlos Alcaraz entered the record books alongside legends such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. Boris Becker, however, indicated that he had gone missing from a couple of the records mentioned on social media.

Alcaraz defended his Indian Wells title on Sunday, March 17, by beating repeat opponent Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the final. It was the Spaniard’s fifth Masters 1000 trophy. In addition to his 2023 title at the BNP Paribas Open, Carlos Alcaraz previously won the 2022 Miami Open, and the 2022 and 2023 Madrid Open.

Following his victory, the BNP Paribas Open’s official page on X highlighted the other men’s tennis players who were successful in their title defense in Tennis Paradise. The list included five-time tournament champions Novak Djokovic (2014, 2015, 2016) and Roger Federer (2004, 2005, 2006), among others. Boris Becker, however, was seemingly not mentioned in the since-deleted post.

Becker won his maiden Indian Wells title in 1987 by defeating Stefan Edberg in the final. He successfully defended the title in 1988, beating Emilio Sanchez in the summit clash.

The German tennis player thus responded to the stat by highlighting his accomplishment.

"And me …87/88," Becker corrected on X.

Alcaraz was included in another stat which claimed that he was just the second men’s player in history to have won at least five Masters 1000 titles before turning 21, Rafael Nadal being the first.

"Carlos Alcaraz becomes the 2nd man to win 5 Masters titles before the age of 21. The only other man to do it… His idol, Rafael Nadal," the since-deleted record shared by the Tennis Letter read.

Boris Becker was less than impressed by the data and questioned whether his personal records were taken into consideration.

"Hold on… Did you check my record before I turned 21 ?!?" the six-time Grand Slam champion questioned.

It is worth noting that Becker won six titles on the “Grand Prix tennis circuit” before turning 21 – one each in Cincinnati, Canada, Tokyo, and Paris, and two in Indian Wells.

Following the formation of the ATP in 1990, the Grand Prix tennis circuit, which was governed by the ITF, became the “Championship Series Single Week,” now known as the ATP Masters 1000s.

Boris Becker and Carlos Alcaraz are the only men to defend their Indian Wells title before turning 21

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in Indian Wells

Eight men have won back-to-back titles in Indian Wells. However, Boris Becker and Carlos Alcaraz are the only players to do so before turning 21. Just like the Spaniard, Becker too was 20 years old when he defended his title.

Former American tennis player Roscoe Tanner was the first player to win back-toback in Tennis Paradise (1978-79). He was aged 27 at the time. After Becker’s 1987-88 triumph, a 24-year-old Pete Sampras won the trophy for the second time on the trot in 1995.

Michael Chang, who won his first two titles in 1992 and 1995, followed suit by clinching the his third trophy in 1997, as a 25-year-old. Lleyton Hewitt, meanwhile, was 22 when he defended his title in 2003.

Roger Federer’s first title defense at Indian Wells came in 2005 as a 23-year-old, while Novak Djokovic achieved the feat for the first time in 2015, aged 27.

