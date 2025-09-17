"Did Emma Raducanu see her stalker again?" - Fans alarmed after Brit star breaks down crying at Korea Open for unknown reasons

Fans were worried about Emma Raducanu as she was spotted crying during her first-round match at the Korea Open. The Brit powered through to defeat Jaqueline Cristian after their match faced significant delays due to the weather.Eighth-seed Raducanu was set to face Cristian on Tuesday in their opening match in Seoul. However, their encounter was postponed due to the rain. Even on Wednesday, their opening round matchup faced delays before finally kicking off.At 3-3, 15-40 in the first set, Raducanu abruptly broke down in tears. The 22-year-old, who skipped the Billie Jean King Cup Final to play in Korea, composed herself and saved the break points before bagging the win 6-3, 6-4.Earlier in the year, Raducanu was targeted by a stalker. In February, in Dubai, she was seen crying similarly to her latest outing at the Korea Open. Some fans online were concerned about the possibility of a similar incident occurring in Seoul.&quot;Did she see her stalker in the crowd again?&quot; one fan wrote.Ryan @ryanachirpsLINK@1gamesetmatch Did she see her stalker in the crowd again?&quot;Last time she broke down in tears like that was when her stalker showed up. Hopefully that ******* didn’t find their way into that stadium,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Her coach looks worried too. I hope she’s OK,&quot; a third fan wrote.Meanwhile, some fans did not take Raducanu's emotional outburst seriously.&quot;Seems like crying on court is becoming a trend,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;All drama to distract the opponent. Absolute clown behaviour,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Always a drama queen who can't back her results up. Overhyped,&quot; yet another fan wrote.&quot;It hasn’t been easy&quot; - Emma Raducanu opens up about Korea Open delays and 1R winEmma Raducanu at the Korea Open - Source: GettyAfter claiming victory over Jaqueline Cristian at the Korea Open, Emma Raducanu opened up about how the delays at the event affected her.&quot;It hasn’t been easy. I feel like I’ve played this match the last three days. To have pulled through after waiting, I’m super pleased at how I came through,&quot; Emma Raducanu said. She praised her opponent and also talked about the difficult conditions.&quot;Jaqueline is a really tough opponent and has had great results recently. [They were] tough conditions, very slow, long rallies and long points, so happy to have got through,&quot; she added.Raducanu currently holds a 27-18 record for this season. Still titleless apart from her historic 2021 US Open run, the young Brit has had a steady 2025 after years of struggling with injuries. Her best performances this season include a semifinal finish in Washington and a quarterfinal loss to Jessica Pegula in Miami.Up next for the 22-year-old is a second-round clash against Barbora Krejcikova at the Korea Open. This will be the first battle on tour between the former Grand Slam champions.