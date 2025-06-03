"Did you even read what you said?" - Fans outraged as Garbine Muguruza praises Aryna Sabalenka's personality for 'perfect' World No. 1

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza was full of praise for Aryna Sabalenka as she commended her effervescent personality to be a 'perfect' fit as the current World No. 1. The tennis star, having retired from the sport last year, has currently undertaken the role of WTA Finals tournament director.

Ad

Appearing on an episode of The Sit-Down podcast on June 3, she lauded the Belarusian on her achievements and said:

"She's just a perfect personality for world No.1. She's fun, she's not shy, she has a lot of fans, she keeps her social media active, she has amazing strength and talent. So I really like her as No.1"

This remark enraged some fans as they condemned Muguruza for mentioning this and added how one's personality does not supersede talent and is irrelevant when it comes to being a good player. Some even brought up moments from Sabalenka's career where she had been 'disrespectful' or hadn't been on her best behavior on the court.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the fan reactions (via X):

"Wt….did you even read what you said? This is pathetic. you see the sport this way and complain about people not respecting female players," wrote one.

"AND she pretend pisses on a runner’s up trophy and ocassionally cusses at judges when losing! Amazing personality! posted another angry fan.

Ad

"So now social media are more important than achievements?? God, what is this world coming to?" questioned one.

"there is no perfect personality to be number 1, you are or you aren’t, simple as that," stated another.

"wow, so if you are shy you have nothing to look for in tennis? another posted.

"Was she perfect when she disgraced herself and disrespected the AO runner's-up trophy?" wrote one.

Ad

On the tennis side of things, Aryna Sabalenka is currently at her French Open campaign and will be taking on Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster semifinal duel on June 5.

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Iga Swiatek in fiery French Open SF clash

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek - Image Source: Getty

Having faced each other 12 times, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses, as they gear up to square off at the Semifinals of the ongoing French Open.

Both have displayed strong performances on the surface this season, with Sabalenka getting the upper hand on that front after winning the WTA 1000 title in Madrid. Swiatek, on the other hand, leads their head-to-head 8-4, but has had a trophyless season so far. However, their competitive spirit sets the duo up for an epic showdown on Thursday (June 5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More