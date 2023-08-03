Elina Svitolina's introduction as "Skai's mommy" at one of her matches at the Citi Open has enraged tennis fans.

The Ukrainian locked horns with Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the tournament. The Russian was no match for Svitolina's stunning display, as the latter comfortably won the match 6-2, 6-2 and qualified for the quarterfinals. The former World No. 3 continued her impressive form at the Citi Open with the result and is yet to drop a set this week.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Elina Svitolina was seen being announced as "Skai's mommy" at the time of her entrance. The Ukrainian married tennis pro Gael Monfils in 2021 and gave birth to their first child, Skai, in 2022. Several fans questioned if Monfils would also be introduced as "Skai's father" or if it was just for Svitolina.

"did they do the same for monfils or only elina... shes more than just a mom."

Many Twitter users continued to ask if there would be a similar announcement for Monfils or not.

"I hope Gael is also introduced as "Skaï's daddy," another fan wrote.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Elina Svitolina reveals why Skai doesn't travel with her and Gael Monfils

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina recently revealed the real reason behind her and Gael Monfils not traveling with their daughter Skai to tournaments. The Ukrainian returned to tennis earlier this year, months after embracing motherhood, following which she even reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Following her victory over Kasatkina, the former World No. 3 said that Skai was at home as her health was their top priority.

"No, she's at home. We want her to stay home for the health reasons. Health is No. 1 priority for us. It's really challenging," she said in her post-match press conference.

Svitolina continued by saying that traveling is tough, so they have their daughter at home to not let her experience the stress of traveling at such a young age.

"We know how tiring it can be to travel that much. Tennis requires a lot of traveling, flying, and all this stress.....So we don't want to stress her right now at the beginning," she added.

Coming to the tennis side of things, Elina Svitolina will take on either Jessica Pegula or Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals in Washington. On the other hand, Monfils, who beat Alexander Bublik in the second round, will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the Citi Open.