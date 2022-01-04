Serena Williams' ball gown is the most expensive celebrity wedding dress of all time

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017 in a small, closed ceremony. At the fairytale-themed wedding, Williams delighted her guests with not one but three gowns, including the most expensive wedding dress of all time.

Williams emerged in a dramatic strapless, belted princess gown with a cape, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The creator also designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress when she married Prince William to become the Duchess of Cambridge.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion carried a bouquet of white roses and sparkled with jewelry by XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills-based company who source natural, conflict-free earth-mined diamonds and gemstones.

In total, the ensemble cost around $3.5 million, making it the costliest celebrity wedding dress of all time.

In an Instagram post where she showcased her dress, Williams disclosed that she picked the designer on the recommendation of her friend Anna Wintour, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief.

The former World No. 1 wanted to wear a dress with a cape, and Wintour pointed out that Burton was the only designer who could fulfil Williams' demands.

For the first dress, when Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said "a cape, I just want to wear a cape,"" Williams wrote on Instagram. "She said, "well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.”

Serena Williams also thanked Wintour and Burton for making her dreams come true, adding that she "felt like a princess and superwoman" in the dress.

"Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once," Serena said.

Serena Williams flew to London to meet the designer for her dress

Serena Williams revealed that she flew all the way to London to get her wedding dress

Speaking to Vogue in 2017, Serena Williams revealed that she flew all the way to London to meet with the designer Sarah Burton. The American fell in love with the dress even though it was not what she had in mind initially.

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," Serena Williams said. "It has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

The other two dresses Williams wore at her wedding were made by Italian luxury fashion company Versace, keeping in mind the Disney theme.

The second was a beaded, feather dress which was more modern than Serena Williams' traditional wedding gown. The third dress of the night featured a short skirt, designed to ensure that Serena Williams could dance comfortably with her husband.

Edited by Arvind Sriram