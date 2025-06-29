"Did they make money?" - Billie Jean King unhappy with WTA players asking for equal prize money and not 'understanding business'

Billie Jean King has been a pioneer for women's tennis for decades. Her success on the tour marked the start of a new era during her playing days. She wielded her influence to ensure that women were paid the same amount of prize money as well. Decades later, the efforts of the American trailblazer and her peers has transformed women's tennis into one of the most lucrative sports.

Ad

All Majors and most other tournaments of significance offer equal prize money for men and women these days. However, there's still some catching up to do. While King still supports the prize for equal prize money, there's more to it than simply asking for a bigger share of the pie.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, King wanted WTA players and other women athletes to have a better understanding of the financial aspect of their respective sports before targeting an increase in prize money.

Ad

Trending

"Women athletes sometimes say: ‘We deserve more. We deserve this.’ I’m like, ‘Did they make money this year?’ If they haven’t, why do you think you deserve more? I want athletes to know the business side of it," King said.

King's advice to athletes was to follow the money trail. If there are budgetary issues, then that's going to affect their earnings as well, as the prize money will be pumped back into the budget to make up for the deficit.

Ad

"When an athlete asks me: ‘What do I do?’ I say: ‘Understand the business you’re in. If the budget isn’t going well, guess where my prize money is going to go? Back into the budget.’ That’s really understanding the business,” King said.

King laid the foundation for women receiving equal prize money in tennis. At her insistence, the US Open became the first Major to offer the same prize money to male and female players.

Ad

Billie Jean King threatened to boycott the US Open if they didn't offer equal prize money

Billie Jean King at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Billie Jean King claimed her second US Open crown in 1972. While she was pleased with the winner's trophy, receiving $15,000 less than Ilie Nastase, the men's champion, ruffled her feathers.

Ad

King voiced her protest at this and stated she would skip the tournament next year if they didn't offer equal prize money. The US Open organizers complied with her demands and starting from the 1973 edition, it became the first Major to hand equal prize money to men and women.

John Newcombe and Margaret Court were the winners that year, receiving $25,000 each. The Australian Open followed suit a few years later, with the French Open and Wimbledon agreeing to do the same in 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More