Stefanos Tsitsipas showed his hilarious side during an interaction with tennis journalist Prakash Amritraj at the 2023 French Open.

Before sitting down to answer the questions in a post-match interview on Tennis Channel, Tsitsipas greeted Amritraj and asked him if he had stopped working out, hinting that the American seemed stuffed in his grey suit.

"Did you stop working out?" he jokingly asked.

Amritraj seemed flabbergasted by Tsitsipas' comment and said that the Greek was 'roasting him' in front of the camera. Amritraj then clarified that he was just wearing a "slimming suit."

"What a guy. Sits down first thing he says to me, "Oh, did you stop working out?" Killing me right before we get on camera. It's a slimming suit Stef," he erplied.

Amritraj later took to social media to joke about the interaction with Tsitsipas.

"What is this?? Kick a brutha in the ding ding day?!?!" he tweeted.

Stefanos Tsitsipas progresses to 2023 French Open second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2023 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded No. 5 at the 2023 French Open, progressed to the second round of the competition after overcoming Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7) in a tricky first-round match.

Tsitsipas entered the fixture as the firm favorite, but Vesely did not make his task easier. Vesely was a break-up early, but the Greek recovered and broke back at crucial moments to nick the first set.

Tsitsipas sailed through the second set before Vesely, who hasn't played much tennis over the last year, fought back in the third set by breaking at 5-4 and taking the match into a fourth set.

In the fourth set, there was little to separate the duo as they went toe-to-toe and broke each other once. Tsitsipas eventually won the set 9-7 in a tiebreaker to seal victory.

The match turned out to be much more challenging than it looked on paper for Tsitsipas, who is looking to do well in Paris after an underwhelming claycourt season.

The 2021 Roland Garros finalist failed to defend his Monte-Carlo Open the 2021 Roland Garros finalist, lost in the quarterfinal at the Madrid Open (l. Jan-Lennard Struff), and made a semifinal exit (l. Daniil Medvedev) at the Italian Open.

Tsitsipas will face Spain's Roberto Carbellas Baena, who defeated American qualifier Emiliano Nava, in the second round of the 2023 French Open.

Poll : 0 votes