"Didn't feel appropriate to be overly celebrating" - Doubles No. 1 Joe Salisbury on winning US Open title in aftermath of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Doubles World No. 1 Joe Salisbury and his doubles partner Rajeev Ram created US Open history on Friday by becoming just the second team in the Open Era to defend their US Open men's doubles title. However, the moment was quite bittersweet for Britain's Salisbury, who learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, moments after his semifinal victory on Thursday.

Salisbury and Ram won their third Grand Slam doubles title together with a 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over the British/Dutch pairing of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof. Salisbury, who clinched his fifth Grand Slam title, did not overly celebrate the momentous occasion, simply raising his arms in celebration before embracing his partner and thanking the crowd.

In his post-match press conference, Salisbury expressed his feelings upon learning of the sad news of the Queen's passing. He felt it was inappropriate to celebrate too much, as a mark of respect for the situation and his fellow countrymen who were also affected by the news.

"I think it didn't feel appropriate to be overly celebrating or at least showing that too much, because obviously everybody is back home and around the world is in mourning at the moment, and it's a very sad time," Joe Salisbury said, when asked about the situation.

While he is happy to have created history by winning the 2022 US Open title, the 30-year-old British player recognizes the current circumstances.

"Definitely feels a bit strange to be in this situation. Obviously we are very happy with the success that we have had, but, yeah, it's a sad time at the same moment," Salisbury added.

The former French Open and US Open mixed doubles champion, Salisbury, further opened up about the moment he was hit with the news on Thursday, soon after the highs of his and Ram's semifinal victory against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Salisbury said that he was not sure how to react in that moment.

"Yeah, it's definitely felt a little bit strange, especially after the win yesterday. We were on such a high from that. It was an incredible match. We were so happy with that win," he said, adding, "Obviously then to come off court and see the news was very sad. And I think, yeah, I think everyone wasn't quite sure how to act."

"Sign of respect and just acknowledgment of the situation" - Joe Salisbury on him and Neal Skupski wearing black armbands during US Open final

Joe Salisbury and compatriot (and opponent for the day) Neal Skupski both sported specific accessories on their respective kits for the 2022 US Open final, as a mark of respect in light of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. While Salisbury wore a black armband, Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt to express their condolences.

Salisbury spoke about the gesture, which was pre-decided by himself and Skupski, stating that they felt it was important to do so to acknowledge a big moment in their country's history.

"Yeah, I think we felt like should and we wanted to, yeah, just show a sign of respect and just acknowledgment of the situation we are in because, yeah, it's a huge moment in our history. And I think, yeah, we felt like we just wanted to show a sign of respect for that," Salisbury said in his post-match press conference.

Apart from their back-to-back US Open titles, Salisbury and Ram have also won the 2020 Australian Open. The duo emulated the great Australian pairing of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, the last team to win the US Open title in consecutive years, back in 1995-96.

