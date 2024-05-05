After a professional tennis career spanning 14 years, Diego Schwartzman has announced his retirement. He also revealed when he would play his farewell tournament.

Schwartzman's last clash was against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the qualifiers for the Madrid Open. The Argentine faced a setback at the hands of the World No. 16, failing to qualify for the ATP Masters 1000 event. Before that, Schwartzman faced a straight-set defeat in the Barcelona Open, losing to Dusan Lajovic in the round of 64.

Through his social media account, the 31-year-old left a long note that revealed his final plans. Along with that, he shared some images showcasing memorable moments in his career.

"What a trip! How many moments I never imagined, how many anecdotes I never dreamed, how many people I met that helped me grow, that taught me so much, that made me a player and a much better person than anyone ever thought I would be including myself," wrote Schwartzman.

"Every corner of the court, every second training, every point competing, every moment I was immensely happy. I lived it so intensely that today it's hard for me to keep up," he added.

Schwartzman remembered some of the best instances from his career and said that it was difficult for him to decide to retire from the sport. He went on to disclose the date of his last professional tournament.

"Let this 2024 be that way, hopefully getting the opportunity to compete in the tournaments I enjoy the most. And in 2025, in Argentina, to be able to have my final moment, the most beautiful closure I can imagine," he wrote.

"Heartfelt thanks" - Diego Schwartzman's message to all stakeholders

Schwartzman later took a moment to thank all those who made his career memorable.

To my trainers, physical trainers, physio, Luchito Spena, my rivals, teammates. To my friends that I love. My brothers and my oldies that since childhood flew too high fulfilling dreams in family, and without you nothing would have happened, Euge who is the best companion I could touch to share life and Pico which was a great guide since I have use reason in my Race. Thank you! Heartfelt thanks.

He explained how everyone involved contributed to making his journey unique.

"Tennis has given me everything I have and much more that I will carry with me forever. It was a wonderful journey and you guys were a vital part of it. That's why I wanted to communicate it here and thank them because "El Peque" had a giant life."

Diego Schwartzman has won 4 ATP singles titles in his career. In October 2020, the 31-year-old reached his career-high singles ranking of World No. 8. He reached his first Masters final after defeating Rafael Nadal at the 2020 Italian Open.