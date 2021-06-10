Diego Schwartzman becomes only fifth player to take multiple sets off Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday to book his place in the last four at Roland Garros for the 14th time in his career. With the win, the Spaniard improved to 105-2 on the claycourts in Paris.

Although Rafael Nadal led Diego Schwartzman 10-1 in their head-to-head going into this clash, it was not plain sailing for the Spaniard.

Nadal and Schwartzman exchanged breaks midway through the first set before the 35-year-old broke his younger opponent once more at 4-3 and then served out the set.

But Schwartzman did not fade away and instead raised his level to steal the second set 6-4. That meant Schwartzman became only the fifth player ever to take at least two sets off Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, joining Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Robin Soderling and John Isner in an exclusive club.

Schwartzman also brought an end to the Spaniard's streak of 36 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros.

The Argentine had previously taken a set off Nadal at Roland Garros in 2018.

Only Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Robin Soderling have taken more than two sets off Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal suffered only his second loss at Roland Garros to Novak Djokovic in 2015

Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling are the only two players to defeat Nadal in Paris, meaning both of them have taken more than two sets off the Spaniard. But while Soderling was put to the sword in their other two match-ups in Paris in 2010 and 2011, Djokovic has managed to regularly take the fight to Nadal.

The Serb has taken seven sets off the Spaniard across their encounters in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, has never beaten Rafael Nadal in Paris. But the Swiss has won four sets against the Spaniard, with three of them coming during the summit clashes in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

John Isner is a surprising name on this list, considering his preference for quicker surfaces. The American bombarded Rafael Nadal with huge serves in their first-round encounter in 2011 and even led the Spaniard by two sets to one.

But Nadal was soon able to restore parity and eventually came away with his first five-set win at Roland Garros.

In total, the Spaniard has dropped a set to only 14 players at the claycourt Slam.

Here is the list of players who have taken a set off Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros:

Novak Djokovic - 7

Roger Federer - 4

Robin Soderling - 3

John Isner - 2

Diego Schwartzman - 2

David Goffin - 1

Dominic Thiem - 1

David Ferrer - 1

Jack Sock - 1

Lleyton Hewitt - 1

Martin Klizan - 1

Daniel Brands - 1

Marian Puerta - 1

Paul Henri Mathieu - 1

Sebastien Grosjean - 1

