"Difficult but I think I can achieve it" - Felix Auger-Aliassime issues challenge to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of French Open 4R clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime believes he has what it takes to beat Carlos Alcaraz when the duo face off against each other in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. While Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 3-2, their meeting at Roland Garros will be their first encounter on clay.

Auger-Aliassime booked his spot in the third round in Paris on Saturday, downing Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. Alcaraz, meanwhile, had finished his third-round match on Friday night, completing a rout of Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

At his press conference afterwards, the Canadian hailed his next opponent, calling Alcaraz one of the best in the world and that he's on the same level as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

At the same time, the 23-year-old oozed confidence in his own abilities, remarking that his tennis has become better with each passing day. As a result, he believes he has enough reasons to think he can beat the World No. 3, even if he admits it might prove to be a difficult challenge.

Trending

"It will be the first time we meet on clay, so it will be a different challenge, but just as complicated. Carlitos is still one of the best in the world, I consider that he is at the same level as Djokovic and Sinner, in these moments," Felix Auger-Aliassime said (via Punto de Break).

"In any case, with each passing day I feel better and I believe more and more in my tennis. I know what is at stake, I know that the challenge is difficult to achieve, but I have reasons to think that I can achieve," he added.

"I must try to make my strengths prevail" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his strategy against Carlos Alcaraz at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz

As for the strategies he plans to employ against Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime emphasized that he will try to be faithful to his own style of tennis and focus on his strengths to impose the pace of the game.

"The important thing is to be faithful to my own style. I must try to make my strengths prevail, to be the one who leads the pace of the game and ensure that my tactical approach is the one in charge," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

Alcaraz is a former semifinalist at the French Open, having achieved the result last year. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has matched his best result at Roland Garros with his run to the fourth round this year.