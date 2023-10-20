Dina Asher-Smith recalls Serena Williams "letting go" of perfectionism while revealing her own experience on it

Dina Asher-Smith recently revealed how she took inspiration from Serena Williams to overcome self-doubt and accept her imperfections.

Asher-Smith is one of the fastest and most successful sprinters in the world. She has won numerous medals at the World Championships, the European Championships, the Olympics, and the Commonwealth Games.

In an editorial with ELLE magazine, Asher-Smith admitted that she was often too hard on herself and had unrealistic expectations. She says that she would feel disappointed and frustrated if she did not perform at her best or win every race.

"I have learned to manage my perfectionism and see it not as a badge of honor or something that’s aspirational, but rather a trait that is exhausting and unforgiving," she said. "It took years for me to get there. My perfectionism was mainly tied to my profession as a sprinter, and it used to come out in how I prepared for big races."

"I was very fixed-minded; it had to be flawless. It didn’t mean that I couldn’t perform well, but more that I lacked that comforting feeling of knowing I was in the best shape I’d ever been in. And no one in elite sport wants that nagging sense that they could have done more when the big moments arrive," she added.

Asher-Smith says that one of the people who inspired her to embrace her flaws was Serena Williams, the most decorated tennis player of all time. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals, and numerous other accolades. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

But Williams has also faced challenges and setbacks in her career. She has suffered from injuries, illnesses, controversies, and losses. She has also faced racism, sexism, and criticism for her appearance and behavior.

Asher-Smith recalls watching Williams play at the 2020 US Open, where she lost in the semifinals to Victoria Azarenka.

"Serena Williams said after a 2020 US Open match "I’m a perfectionist – it has been the story of my life." She explained how she remembered being self-critical from a young age and saw her daughter doing the same thing. She shared how she had to tell herself: "Okay, Serena, stop." Only Jesus was perfect, so just stop."" Williams said after the match.

