"Dior gifts from my husband" - Elina Svitolina reveals special meaning in necklace given by husband Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina revealed that during matches, she wears necklaces gifted by her husband Gael Monfils.

Svitolina took to social media to answer questions from fans, with one of them asking her what three necklaces she wears during her matches, adding that "they're lovely."

The Ukrainian replied with a picture and an explanation, saying that they are "Dior gifts from my husband." She also explained that the necklace that has the Ukrainian letter " Ï " on it is very important to her, as it is represented in the original spelling of Ukraine (Україна) and the name of her daughter, Skaï.

Elina Svitolina reveals Dior gifts from husband Gael Monfils

Svitolina and Monfils have recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple got married on July 16, 2021, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 28-year-old Svitolina was also asked how she managed to get fit so fast after giving birth.

"Clear goals..." Svitolina replied straight to the point.

The Ukrainian took an extended break to have a child and was inactive from March 2022 to April 2023, almost immediately getting back to the top of the tour after coming back.

After a couple of shaky tournaments, Svitolina won the Strasbourg Open and reached the quarterfinals of the French Open a little more than a week later.

She then lost to Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the Birmingham Open but managed to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon, losing to the eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 3-6.

Elina Svitolina to face Danielle Collins in Canadian Open 2023 first round

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open

Elina Svitolina will face American Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal on Tuesday, August 8.

It will be the second duel between the American and the Ukrainian. Collins won their only matchup in the first round of the 2020 Brisbane Open quite convincingly, 6-1, 6-1.

The 29-year-old Collins had to go through the qualifying draw to reach the main draw in Montreal. She defeated Eugenie Bouchard, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1, in the semifinal, and Emina Bektas, 7-5, 6-7(10), 7-5, in the final.

Meanwhile, Svitolina was resting for the first round of the tournament, as she previously lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Elina Svitolina currently sits at the 27th position in the WTA rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of Wimbledon. In Paris, she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, 4-6, 4-6, and in London, she was bested by the eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 3-6.