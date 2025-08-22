  • home icon
  "Disappointing to hear from Serena Williams"; "Class act" - Fans divided over American's shock revelation of using drugs for weight loss

"Disappointing to hear from Serena Williams"; "Class act" - Fans divided over American's shock revelation of using drugs for weight loss

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 22, 2025 00:36 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Tennis icon Serena Williams recently revealed that she has been taking medication to help her lose weight. Due to her impressive body transformation journey, the mother of two garnered divided reactions from the fans.

Serena Williams is widely considered one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time. Throughout her decorated career, she has won 73 WTA Tour singles titles, 22 doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals.

During her recent appearance on the TODAY show, Serena Williams revealed details about her weight loss journey. She shared that she has been taking a GLP-1 medication through Ro, a telehealth company. GLP-1 is a class of drugs used for weight loss and helps reduce the risks of heart and kidney diseases, among others.

The tennis star shared her thoughts, which were posted on the TODAY show's recent Instagram post.

"We should just talk about it and be totally open. A misconception is that it’s a shortcut. As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place," she said.
Her weight loss journey, through which she lost 31 pounds, attracted mixed reactions from the fans. One of them shared:

"We know if people are taking it whether they talk about it or not. This is disappointing to hear from her and is not a good example to many girls and women that look up to her."

Another mentioned,

"I hate this. Thumbs down !👎🏼"
While highlighting the weight issue, another fan added,

"But she never had a weight problem. She was always fit and healthy. She is trying to achieve a 'look' that she thinks is socially acceptable."

Another fan added their positive reaction, mentioning,

"@serenawilliams class act. She’s smart beautiful talented and impossibly cool (crip walked at Wimbledon). Love my girl! She’s my role model-that’s for sure!"
Another one wrote,

"I’m so glad she’s sharing her story and experiences. This will help so many 👏👏👏"

While emphasising the taboo related to the topic, a fan added,

"Great opportunity to help others break the stigma or shame they may feel. Well done @serenawilliams - always a class act!"
Screenshot of TODAY&#039;s Instagram post featuring fans&#039; comments | Source: IG/todayshow
Screenshot of TODAY's Instagram post featuring fans' comments

Serena Williams is the only player to clinch a career Golden Slam in both the singles and doubles categories.

Tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set to launch their podcast in August 2025

Serena and Venus Williams
Serena and Venus Williams at the 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and her older sister and former World No. 1, Venus Williams, are set to launch their podcast in August 2025.

The podcast is set to feature the siblings as co-hosts and will be released on the social media platform X. Furthermore, they will interview guests, including founders, visionaries, and other notable entities.

Each episode will also be available to stream on other platforms. The highly anticipated podcast is created in collaboration with Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

