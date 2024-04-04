The location for the 2024 WTA Finals is finally announced, with the season-ending event set to take place in Saudi Arabia for the next three years. This year's edition in Riyadh will see a prize money of $15. 25 million, which is expected to increase further in 2025 and 2026.

By comparison, the 2023 edition - held in Cancun, Mexico - had a total prize pool of $9 million, more than $6 million fewer than what the Saudi Tennis Federation will offer with its latest partnership.

“Bringing the WTA Finals to Riyadh is an exciting new opportunity for us and a positive step for the long-term growth of women’s tennis as a global and inclusive sport.

"We’ve been impressed by the commitment shown by the Saudi Tennis Federation to grow the sport at all levels, and we have no doubt that players and fans can look forward to a world-class event in Riyadh as the finale to the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons," WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement during the announcement.

However, fans on social media are far from thrilled about the announcement, denouncing the WTA for participating in Saudi Arabia's "sportswashing."

For those unaware, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has earned an ill-reputation for its human rights violations and is considered a less-than-ideal accomodation for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Users on Twitter called out the WTA for caring only about the money and trampling on the very ideals it was founded on in the process, with one fan even wondering if top players will boycott the tournament as a result.

"You are disgusting and disrespectful for all women! You care only for money. That’s it. There will be no crowd or anything like this," one fan wrote.

"Shame on you," another tweeted.

"Everything this organisation works towards for equality for women has been trampled on. Yes it’s amazing the money these women can earn, however where it is coming from is a disgrace. I wonder if there will be boycotts by the top players, one fan said.

Fans also conveyed their disappointment about the announcement by sarcastically saying that they are not surprised by the WTA's eventual 'bottling" of the decision.

""The ability to deliver and fund a word-class event for players and fans" lool... WTA NOW:" one fan said, along with an animated gif.

"Another day, another WTA shambles. Bottled it big time," a fan said.

Fans on Twitter were also disheartened that the women's tennis body chose Saudi Arabia as the location for the WTA Finals without any regard for player safety as well as the safety of the fans traveling to the event at the end of the season.

"All about the money, zero regard for player and fan safety," another user wrote.

"Money over human rights, I get it," one fan said sarcastically.

"Hosting the WTA Finals is absolutely huge for the future of tennis in Saudi Arabia, especially amongst our young girls" - Saudi Tennis Federation president

Speaking to The National in light of the announcement, Saudi Tennis Federation president Arij Mutabagani was overjoyed, stating that the move will be huge for the future of tennis in the country, especially turning more young girls to the sport.

“Hosting the WTA Finals is absolutely huge for the future of tennis in Saudi Arabia and growing sport in general, especially amongst our young girls. And that’s entirely our focus, to inspire future generations of players and celebrate women’s tennis," she said.

"We want to help them to believe that they too belong on centre court, as seeing is believing," she added.

Mutabagani also assured fans that "everyone" will be welcome in Riyadh, remarking that the country is moving forward with the times and that the arrival of the top WTA players will only help them in the journey.

“Everyone will be made to feel extremely welcome. Our country is moving forward. Much has been achieved already and many historic steps taken by women in all sectors in recent years, with sport driving much of the progress across our entire society."

"So, we have real momentum and hosting the world’s best tennis players in Riyadh will only accelerate our transformation and help grow the game further," she said.

Iga Swiatek will be the singles defending champion at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh, as she won the tournament for the maiden time last year with a win over Jessica Pegula in the final.

