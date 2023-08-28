"Disgusting even by his standards";"As bad as Nick Kyrgios" - Alexander Bublik's alleged offensive remarks towards Dominic Thiem angers tennis fans

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round of the 2023 US Open, registering his first Grand Slam win since the 2021 Australian Open.

Thiem looked flawless against the Kazakh, securing his place in the second round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win. The former US Open champion displayed a complete performance, hitting fewer unforced errors (21 vs Bublik's 44) and effectively neutralizing the No. 25 seed's versatile playing style.

Bublik's frustration was palpable during the match, and it has come to light that that he made a particularly offensive remark about the Austrian.

During the first set of the match, when the Austrian was up 5-1, Bublik made a comment pointing out Thiem's recent injury struggles. As translated by a user on Twitter, Bublik called Thiem "disabled" and complained about his return to tennis.

"I'm fucking sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career," Bublik allegedly said.

The remark led to a tidal wave of criticism amongst the tennis community on social media, as many were disgusted by Bublik's words. Fans compared the Kazakh to Nick Kyrgios, who often finds himself at the center of controversy due to his on-court and off-court behavior.

Fans also pointed out that Bublik has made unsavory comments during matches in the past as well, somehow getting away without drawing any flak.

"Mind you, I've seen many people on here say Bublik is the "non-problematic version of Kyrgios". And this is not a one-off situation. What a jerk," a fan wrote.

"I sometimes can't understand how he manages to escape the criticism and fines that Nick Kyrgios gets. His on court behavior is just as bad as NK, and he's done and said so many offensive things?" another fan stated.

"If this is true i will pray for Bublik’s downfall for the rest of my entire life," said one user.

"Bublik says shitty things practically every other match. This is disgusting even by his standards though," a tennis fan wrote.

One fan even called for action to be taken against Bublik over the incident.

"No. This is enough. This is not forgivable. What the actual f**k. This cannot pass without consequences," a fan argued.

Here are some more fan reactions to Alexander Bublik's alleged comments:

Alexander Bublik has now exited 3 out of his last 4 Grand Slams in R1

Alexander Bublik pictured at Wimbledon 2023

The loss against Dominic Thiem was Alexander Bublik's third first-round exit at a Grand Slam in 2023. The Kazakh previously bowed out in the opening rounds of the Australian Open and the French Open. He is, however, currently ranked World No. 25, his highest career ranking.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bettered the 26-year-old in the first round in Melbourne, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. At Roland Garros, Alexander Bublik lost another five-set affair, this time against Giulio Zeppieri, 6-0, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

He eventually registered his first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round (losing to Andrey Rublev) -- his best performance at a Major.

Alexander Bublik has won 1 title on the 2023 ATP Tour, the Halle Open, a 500-level tournament in June. This was his biggest career title. After defeating Bublik, Dominic Thiem will face home favorite Ben Shelton in the second round.