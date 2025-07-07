"Disrespect toward Trinity Rodman, pathetic": Fans furious over Ben Shelton's girlfriend getting 'disappointing' treatment in Wimbledon commentary

ESPN's Wimbledon 2025 coverage came under immense scrutiny from fans on Monday after its alleged 'infuriating' treatment of Ben Shelton's girlfriend and USWNT star Trinity Rodman. The controversy happened during Shelton's fourth-round win over Lorenzo Sonego, a four-set affair that saw the American reach the quarterfinals at SW19 for the first time in his career.

After losing the opening set on Monday, Shelton roared back to beat Sonego on Court No. 1 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 7-5. His girlfriend Trinity was in the player's box cheering the 10th seed on, along with his sister Emma, father Bryan Shelton and others.

Fans watching the clash unfold on TV, however, were disturbed by how Trinity Rodman, an Olympic gold medal winner at the 2024 Paris Olympics with the American women's soccer team, was repeatedly called Tiffany during the commentary.

"I am filled with rage at the incessant disrespect shown toward GOLD MEDAL WINNING CHAMPION Trinity Rodman by this pathetic fucking @espn coverage of Wimbledon. They put more emphasis on her irrelevant father than her. It’s INFURIATING. Do better @espn," one fan wrote.

"If these Wimbledon broadcasters call Trinity Rodman "Tiffany" one more time, I might lose my mind," another said.

Fans were also injuriated by the commentators bringing up Trinity's father Dennis Rodman's career when speaking about her. Rodman is a five-time NBA champion, having represented the Bulls, Lakers, Mavericks, Spurs and other teams over the course of his career in the pro basketball world.

"Espn's court one broadcast repeatedly calling trinity rodman "tiffany" and talking about her father's career instead of her own is so disappointing," one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from angry fans:

"Somebody tell Andrew Castle it’s Trinity Rodman ffs not Tiffany," one user commented.

"Wimbledon commentator getting Trinity Rodman’s name wrong then immediately talking about her father… crazy," one fan said.

"The Wimbledon announcer keeps calling Trinity Rodman “Tiffany”" another wrote in frustration.

In the NWSL, Trinity Rodman plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit, winning the Championship with the team in 2021 and the Challenge cup in 2025.

Ben Shelton corrected a journalist at Wimbledon for mistakenly calling his girlfriend Trinity Rodman as 'Tiffany'

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

The commentary on ESPN is not the only place people have incorrectly named Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity. At this post-match press conference after the third round, a journalist referred to her as 'Tiffany,' drawing a confused reaction from the American before he clarified that it was, in fact, Trinity.

On the tennis side of things, Ben Shelton is likely to take on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner next in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The Italian is currently facing off against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. In the other quarterfinal of the section, Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

