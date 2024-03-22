Continuous rain in Florida has disrupted Day 4 activities at the 2024 Miami Open, leading organizers to repeatedly delay the start time. Tennis fans are not happy with that.

Many high-profile matches were set to be played on Day 4. These include Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi, Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics, Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska, and Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori, among others. However, the rains stopped the play before it could begin.

At first, organizers announced that play wouldn't begin before 12 p.m. But with the relentless rain persisting, they've had to postpone the start time to 1 p.m., then 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and now 4:30 p.m.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are upset with the repeated delays and criticized organizers for not being transparent. Some shared Miami's weather forecasts, noting that play wouldn't be possible on March 22 due to the rain. Others demanded refunds for all ticket holders.

"Please be realistic. It's going to rain non-stop till 8 pm at least. This is utterly disrespectful towards players and spectators," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Sad day! Drove 400 miles to watch incredible line up. Gotta have a roof for a 1,000 Masters. Some consolation as we stumbled with incredible Ruud."

Expand Tweet

One account tweeted:

"Just call it a day. Not fair to people who are waiting around the stadium all day."

Expand Tweet

"I think they should cancel play and give all my friends refunds instead ^-^," another user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek eyes 2nd Sunshine Double at Miami Open 2024

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is eying to become just the second WTA player to complete the Sunshine Double, i.e., win both tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami in the same year, twice.

Steffi Graf achieved the feat twice in 1994 and 1996. Other WTA stars who have achieved the Sunshine Double are Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Kim Clijsters (2005).

Iga Swiatek won her first Sunshine Double in 2022. She is the firm favorite to repeat the feat at the ongoing Miami Open. The Pole is the top seed this year and faces Camila Giorgi in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

The four-time Grand Slam champion regrouped after a surprising third-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year and won two WTA 1000 titles at the Qatar Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.