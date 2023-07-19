Distressing scenes at Hungarian Grand Prix as Zhang Shuai retires mid-match, crying after crowd bashes her over disputed line call against local

Tennis veteran Zhang Shuai retired mid-match in tears after she found herself on the receiving end of locals’ ridicule over a disputed line call at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The WTA 250 Hungarian Grand Prix saw the tournament’s second seed Zhang Shuai take on local wildcard Amarissa Kiara Toth in the opening round on Tuesday, July 18. Things, however, did not pan out as planned for the Chinese.

At 5-5 in the opening set, Zhang Shuai served in hopes of taking a 6-5 lead to secure herself at least a tiebreak opportunity. However, at 15-15 in the game, the 34-year-old hit a forehand crosscourt winner, which the line umpire hesitantly called ‘out.’

Zhang was unconvinced by the call and asked the chair umpire to intervene and check the mark on the claycourt. The umpire obliged, and following an inspection, declared that the ball had landed out. The former World No. 22, however, continued to express her disagreement with the decision and maintained that the ball had caught the line.

“What? No way! It’s on the line. No way. This? Oh my God! I need a referee. I need a supervisor,” she argued with the chair umpire.

“No way! This mark. It’s on the line. How can you tell me this was out?” she continued. “I trust you a 100% but, this ball… did you say this ball... is out?”

The umpire stood by the call and the match continued. Zhang Shuai was, however, subjected to locals’ ridicule following her outburst, as they sided with their home hope Amarissa Toth.

“Time violation,” somebody from the crowd screamed as Zhang approached the chair umpire to discuss the point yet again.

“Who’s that? Who’s that?” the Chinese asked in frustration while her opponent laughed.

Things took a turn for the worse as the three-time title winner’s opponent Toth interfered with the disputed mark, wiping it off the court at 30-30 in the game.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait! Keep the mark. Keep the mark! What are you doing? Why did you do that? If the ball was out, why did she do it? Why?” a rattled Zhang screamed.

“Because you are making problems, that’s why,” Toth responded.

Moments later, the Hungarian player snatched the break to give herself a chance at closing out the set.

Zhang Shuai, who was unsettled by the whole incident, called for a physio during the changeover and burst into tears. After a brief chat, the overwhelmed veteran retired from the match. She angrily stormed off the court as Toth spared no time in celebrating the unusual victory.

Defeats pile up for Zhang Shuai in 2023 after controversial exit from Hungarian Grand Prix

Zhang Shuai at the 2023 French Open

Zhang Shuai is currently going through a rough patch in singles. The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion hasn’t won a singles match since her second-round exit at the Lyon Open in early February. She has won only four other matches - at the 2023 Australian Open.

The World No. 45 is currently on a 13-match losing streak, having failed in the opening rounds of all her following 12 tournaments. He incurred two other first-round losses in Adelaide in January as well.

Due to her ongoing struggles, the two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist was reduced to tears during her press conference after her 2023 French Open exit.