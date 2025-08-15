  • home icon
"Disturbed, stressed, traumatized" Coco Gauff says she will never drive alone in Ohio after horror movie experience during Cincinnati Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025 06:11 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff wished she hadn't watched the new horror movie, "Weapons," which was released last week. Gauff, who is set to play Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinal on Friday, recently spoke about her "traumatizing" experience after watching the horror movie in the theatre in Ohio.

The other day, Gauff took to her TikTok and documented her first-hand reaction after watching "Weapons." She was "visibly disturbed" and the words coming out of her mouth included "stressed" and "traumatized." Gauff revealed that she "literally screamed in the theatre" while watching the movie. She was also scared that she would now have to drive alone in the middle of Ohio.

Then on Thursday, Gauff appeared for an interview on Tennis Channel where she detailed her experience. She said:

"The other day, I went to the movies and saw Weapons, which is a scary movie. I don't recommend seeing scary movies alone. And then having to drive back in the middle of the night in the middle of Ohio doesn’t help either. So I don't know if I'll do that again.
"Yeah, I went by myself, which was fine. It sounded like a good idea, and then I was in the parking lot, which was basically empty. And then the movie was scary, and I was just like, ‘Then there's nobody on the road in Ohio after like 10 p.m., so why do I do this?’ So I don't recommend that."
Coco Gauff, like many others, seems to be in shock after watching "Weapons." While she said the movie was good, the experience of watching it in the theater and then driving alone in the night made it all the more scary for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Coco Gauff cruised to quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Masters

Coco Gauff is having a good time in Cincinnati as far as tennis is concerned. She cruised to the quarterfinal after defeating Lucia Bronzetti, 6-2, 6-4. The victory meant she entered her 19th WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearance before age 22, surpassing Serena Williams (18) and placing her just behind Maria Sharapova (20) and Martina Hingis (39).

Her next challenge is to face Jasmine Paolini. The Italian bested Barbora Krejcikova in the previous round.

After the Cincinnati Open, she will be shifting her focus to the US Open, where she'll only participate in the singles event. Unlike many others, she hasn't participated in the mixed doubles event, citing a packed schedule, sponsor commitments, and a need to preserve her mental energy.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
