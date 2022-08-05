"Djokovic is competing with Nadal; Nadal, with his own body" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from 2022 Canadian Open

Tennis fans expressed great worry as Rafael Nadal's US Open preparations hit a giant hurdle after injury troubles forced him to withdraw from next week's Canadian Open in Montreal. The Spaniard felt some discomfort during his most recent training session and now faces a test against time to be fit for the Cincinnati Open.

Nadal suffered an abdominal tear during his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz and was away from the practice courts for a couple of weeks after that. He started light training a few days ago and has upped the intensity over the last few days. But it was only after he started to serve again that he started to feel some discomfort.

While he did not specify details about his latest injury troubles, it seems that his abdominal injury has acted up again. In a statement on Friday, the four-time US Open champion said that he does not want to rush into his comeback.

As the 22-time Grand Slam champion faces another battle against injury, fans reacted to his Canadian Open withdrawal and expressed their disappointment, while also desperately hoping to see him fit in time for the US Open later this month.

"Djokovic is competing with Nadal. Nadal, with his own body," one fan said in a post on Twiiter.

"Djokovic is competing with Nadal. Nadal, with his own body," one fan said.

"Take care of yourself Rafa. The world needs you well for US open," another fan said.

The Spaniard did not mention a timeline for his comeback, but he is expected to play in the Cincinnati Open the week after the Canadian Open. It will be important for the 36-year-old superstar to get some match time under his belt before the US Open and the Cincinnati Open will be his only opportunity to do so.

"Has to play at least one tournament before US open else a QF exit is on the way.. need to play at least once even if he loses in that tourni," another fan said.

"Has to play at least one tournament before US open else a QF exit is on the way.. need to play at least once even if he loses in that tourni," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the Spaniard's withdrawal from next week's ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada:

"Probably still needs more time to recover from the ab injury. Wouldn't worry about USO yet, he still should be fit for it," one fan commented.

"Truthfully recent history has told us that this fella doesn't need much games anymore to win majors. All it takes it 1-3 warm up matches and he normally gets that in majors and thereafter gains momentum. Rest up champ and get ready for New York," another fan said.

"All eyes on Cincy, because I really don't see Rafa going to New York without playing a lead in," one fan noted.

"Congrats to Daniil on defending a title for the first time in his career," one fan sarcastically commented.

"Take ur time..Bring on ur 2019 level at this year's USO..No one can beat that including Novak Djokovic..." another fan said.

"it's one thing after another i cannot do this," one fan lamented.

Canadian Open 2022 set to miss both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the 2022 Canadian Open on Friday follows Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the event on Thursday. While the Spaniard will miss the event due to injury, the Serb is unable to enter Canada as he remains unvaccinated and the country's rules allow only double vaccinated travelers to enter.

The 2022 season is the second consecutive year that the Big 3 will be absent from the Canadian Open. Roger Federer has not played on tour since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Nadal, a five-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada, ended his 2021 season shortly before the Canadian Open due to a serious foot injury.

Djokovic missed last year's edition as he was recovering from an injury sustained at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Serb has won the event four times and is the all-time leader in Masters 1000 victories, with 38 titles to his name. Meanwhile, Andy Murray has received a wildcard for the upcoming Canadian Open.

