Arthur Fery, currently ranked No. 2 in the first division of the US college tennis rankings, reckons it is Novak Djokovic who will end up with the most Grand Slams to his name. Although the Serb currently trails Nadal 20-21 in the count, Fery was confident that he could go on to win even a whopping 25 Majors before he retires.

The World No. 1 had the opportunity to leapfrog the Mallorcan in the Slam race at Flushing Meadows last year, but ended up losing to Daniil Medvedev unexpectedly in the final. At the following Australian Open, however, the World No. 3 exploited Djokovic's absence to become the first man in tennis history to reach the 21 mark.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Rafael Nadal d. Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5



For the first time since 2007, he comes back from 0-2 sets down in a Grand Slam



For the first time since 2009, he wins the Australian Open



Speaking on the latest episode of The Functional Tennis Podcast, Arthur Fery remarked that the Serb should outdo Nadal in the coming years as long as the pandemic doesn't complicate things.

The 19-year-old was likely hinting at vaccine mandates when he referred to the pandemic, since the 20-time Grand Slam champion's absence in Australia was brought about by his insistence on remaining unvaccinated.

Although he was the three-time defending champion, the 34-year-old was deported from the country at the last minute.

"In terms of Grand Slam titles, it is going to be a good battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. I think Novak will overtake Rafa because he has more years in front of him and hopefully, COVID doesn't stop him," Fery said. "If COVID doesn't become a problem in the future, Novak could easily get to 25."

In the GOAT debate, however, Arthur Fery noted that he had an affinity for Roger Federer over the other two. Hailing the Swiss maestro as the "most elegant and effortless" player the sport has ever seen, Fery asserted that he will always be the "GOAT of elegance."

Despite that, the Brit also exclaimed that he expected the 40-year-old to retire without winning another Major, ending his career with only 20 Slams under his belt.

"Everyone will keep Roger Federer's name in their hearts forever [in the GOAT debate]. He was the most elegant player and the most effortless player to play the game," Fery said. "I think, unfortunately, he won't get past the 20 Grand Slams he has now but he will stay the GOAT of elegance."

Novak Djokovic could catch up with Rafael Nadal at the upcoming Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic has a shot at equaling Rafael Nadal's tally at Roland Garros this year

Novak Djokovic has a very good shot at equaling Rafael Nadal's tally in the Slam race at the upcoming French Open, where he is the defending champion. France has already announced the withdrawal of its vaccine mandates, meaning that the World No. 1 should be allowed to enter the event without any resistance.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from a rib stress fracture that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks. Monte-Carlo Masters has already been removed from his clay season schedule and it is not yet clear where he will return to action next.

This gives the 20-time Grand Slam champion a much-needed upper hand in terms of preparation for the all-important tournament, which is to be held from May 22 to June 5.

