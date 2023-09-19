"Do we get a photo?"- Danielle Collins surprised after American actress Eva Longoria forgets to take picture after coin toss at Guadalajara Open 2023

Danielle Collins was caught off guard when American actress Eva Longoria inadvertently forgot to take a picture with her and her opponent Sachia Vickery, following the coin toss at the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Collins kicked off the season with a series of impressive achievements, winning the doubles title in Charleston and making it to the semifinals in Austin. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, coming all the way from the qualifiers.

Then at the Cincinnati Open, Danielle Collins emerged victorious in the first round after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Unfortunately, her journey ended in the second round when she was defeated by Iga Swiatek. She also had a lackluster campaign at the US Open.

Collins also competed at the San Diego Open, where she defeated Louisa Chirico, Jelena Ostapenko, and Caroline Garcia to reach the semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The American then went on to compete at the 2023 Guadalajara Open where she was initially scheduled to compete against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round. However, due to a hand injury, the Brazilian withdrew from the tournament, resulting in Danielle Collins facing lucky loser Sachia Vickery instead.

American actress Eva Longoria was present for the coin toss prior to the start of the Collins and Vickery's match. Once the toss was completed, Longoria walked off.

Danielle Collins was surprised to see the actress depart and inquired about them taking a photo together. Caught off guard by Collins' question, Longoria responded apologetically, expressing that she was unaware of the customary protocol after a coin toss.

"“Do we get a photo?” Collins asked.

“With me? You guys… I don’t know what I’m doing,” Eva Londoria replied.

"I appreciate everything the anti-doping agency is doing trying to keep our sport clean" - Danielle Collins after Simona Halep's ban from tennis

Danielle Collins at the 2023 San Diego Open

Danielle Collins expressed her opinion on the ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Simona Halep. The ITIA found Halep guilty of using Roxadustat, a substance prohibited by the anti-doping agency.

Collins's views diverged from those of her colleague Maria Sakkari, who openly voiced concerns about the ITIA's handling of situations involving players, describing it as alarming. Sakkari also emphasized issues with the agency's 'whereabouts' application.

The American expressed her appreciation for the efforts made by anti-doping organizations. She firmly believes that it is of utmost importance to have the ITIA and other relevant agencies conduct rigorous testing on players participating at the highest level, in order to maintain the integrity of the sport and ensure fair competition.

"You know, I think it's important that we have. You know, the anti-doping agency, and the different agencies that come to test us. And, you know, I appreciate everything that they're doing in trying to keep our sport clean," Collins told the press at the San Diego Open.

"It can be difficult to keep up with our supplements. But you know, that's the biggest problem we're facing as athletes," she added.