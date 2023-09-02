Tennis fans have questioned the doubles standards of journalists following Coco Gauff's meeting with former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

The Obamas were present in New York this week as the US Open celebrated the 50th anniversary of the implementation of equal prize money. They were seen in the stands for a handful of matches, including Gauff's 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win against Laura Siegemund in the opening round.

Later, images of the Obamas meeting Gauff did the rounds on social media, which brought out mixed reactions from fans.

One fan asked if Gauff will be asked for her views of Barack Obama's "war crimes" in the same way Aryna Sabalenka has been repeatedly asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Do you think the press will ask her to condemn his war crimes like they did with Aryna?" a fan stated.

Another fan was not happy with their meeting, stating that politics and sports should not mix.

"Keep f**** politics away from sport," a post read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Coco Gauff sets up 4R clash with Caroline Wozniacki at 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff has set up a mouth-watering Round of 16 with Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open.

On Friday, September 1, Gauff came from a set down to defeat Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 and progress to the fourth round. The 19-year-old has been in great form in the North American hardcourt swing. With title wins in Washington and Cincinnati, she has won 14 of her last 15 matches.

Gauff's eight-match win streak will be at stake when she takes on Wozniacki. The American is expecting a tight match against the former World No. 1, who has recently returned to action three years after announcing her retirement.

"It's going to be interesting. It's not going to be an easy matchup. I think she probably knows my game pretty well. I don't know if she commentated on any of my matches. I know she's watched tennis even when she was retired. So I'm sure she knows my game just from watching," she said.

"I know a little bit of her just from watching her from growing up. It's going to be really cool. I'm really excited. Playing a legend like her is really exciting. I'm not going to take the moment for granted," she added.

Gauff and Wozniacki are scheduled to lock horns on Sunday, September 3.