"Do you understand the extent of their paranoia and outright Russophobia in the West?" - Russian state TV after British MP Chris Bryant asks Emma Raducanu to reconsider hiring a Russian coach

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu is in the eye of a storm at home after hiring Russia's Dmitry Tursunov as her new coach.

Raducanu, who split with Torben Beltz in April, has been without a regular coach these last few months. Earlier this week, however, the teenager announced that she and Tursunov will be embarking on a new partnership for the North American hardcourt swing at least, starting with the Citi Open in Washington.

But her latest move has come under scrutiny by the British government's All Parliamentary group on Russia, especially former Under-Secretary of State for Europe and Asia Chris Bryant.

After Bryant's comments that Vladimir Putin could use the Russian coach's appointment to further his propaganda, Russian state TV ridiculed the Labour MP's stance.

One of the panelists on the program pointed out the blatant Russophobia and paranoia taking hold of the country, arguing that such comments were akin to harassment towards the Brit.

"Now, it turns out that if she doesn't change her mind, at the very least, she will have to condemn publicly 'Putin's barbaric war.' Now, she is preparing to go with him to a tournament somehere, but that's it, they are harassing her and she'll have to get rid of him. Do you understand the extent of their paranoia and outright Russophobia in the West?," a panelist on the show is heard saying.

The panelists referred to a recent interview with Telegraph Sport, where Bryant had spoken in favor of the World No. 10 reconsidering her coach appointment. If she could't undo the appointment, the 60-year-old hoped the reigning US Open champion would at least condemn the "barbaric" war.

"The Kremlin will portray this as a PR coup and an indication that the UK doesn’t really care about the war in Ukraine, so it’ll be a real shame if Emma Raducanu goes ahead with this. I urge her to think again and at the very least to condemn Putin’s barbaric war,” said Bryant.

The MP also called on the British Lawn Tennis Association to "advice" the 2021 US Open champion on the best course of action.

“It does jar to see a Russian coaching Britain’s number one rising star,” he told the Telegraph. “You would hope that the LTA would show some leadership on this and be able to advise Emma what is the best course of action,” the MP urged.

Emma Raducanu became a British icon following her US Open win

Emma Raducanu with the 2021 US Open crown

The Briton parted ways with her coach Torben Beltz just five months after the two decided to work together. But before Beltz came along, Emma Raducanu created history by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year.

Entering the tournament as a qualifier, she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. More impressively, she did it without dropping a set along the way, and became a household name in the country overnight.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old has struggled with her form and injuries ever since the historic win in New York, and will be hoping to get back into rhythm soon before she begins her title defense at Flushing Meadows next month.

