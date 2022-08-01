"Does she even have a clear plan of what she's going to do or is she just vibing around" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu's two-week trial with new coach Dmitry Tursunov

Emma Raducanu's association with new coach Dmitry Tursunov is set to be quite short-lived. The teenage tennis sensation announced that Tursunov would only be part of her camp for the ongoing Citi Open in Washington as he already has prior commitments for the National Bank Open in Toronto next week. Tennis fans reacted to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Raducanu's coaching situation.

The British player has been working with Tursunov over the last week and the trial-basis association will end later this week. While the Russian coach and former player had other plans for Toronto, Raducanu herself was keen to just trial with Tursunov before jumping into a long-term association.

However, with her US Open title defense set to start later this month, the lack of clarity on Emma Raducanu's coaching situation has some fans worried. Tursunov is the fourth coach Raducanu has worked with in the past year and she has not had a permanent coach in her camp since March.

"Does she even have a clear plan of what she's going to do or is she just vibing around? Girl, you have 2000 points to defend IN A MONTH," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, one fan opined that the fuss around Raducanu's coaching situation is being blown out of proportion, stressing that players working with coaches on a trial basis is a common occurrence.

"This isn’t complex no? They’re trialling out working together like most coaching relationships start but Tursunov can’t do Toronto as he’s already got something (I dunno what). Like this isn’t unusual, it’s just she can’t do anything in private because everyone is watching her," said a tweet.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans to Emma Raducanu's announcement of a two-week trial with Dmitry Tursunov as her coach:

MILLTAN @milltannie @BenRothenberg Why's everyone an expert when it comes to Emma's coaching. Nobody fusses over other player's coaches/ bothers to know who's coaching who. Many players change coaches too, some in short time. Had she not changed fr Sears, her USO may nt hv happened. Fuss off @BenRothenberg Why's everyone an expert when it comes to Emma's coaching. Nobody fusses over other player's coaches/ bothers to know who's coaching who. Many players change coaches too, some in short time. Had she not changed fr Sears, her USO may nt hv happened. Fuss off

Donnelle 🛸 @iAmNELLEZ_ Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Emma Raducanu says this week (and last week) with coach Dmitry Tursunov is on a trial basis, and won’t be continuous; she said Tursunov already has preexisting commitments for Toronto next week. Emma Raducanu says this week (and last week) with coach Dmitry Tursunov is on a trial basis, and won’t be continuous; she said Tursunov already has preexisting commitments for Toronto next week. Then why she wasting her time? Lol. twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Then why she wasting her time? Lol. twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Trevor Lloyd @Trevorlloyd92 @BenRothenberg She has gotta find a coach soon for the long term! Its a bit ridiculous this @BenRothenberg She has gotta find a coach soon for the long term! Its a bit ridiculous this

Fantasy Tennis League @FantasyTennisL1 @BenRothenberg I like Tursunov as a coach. He's had good results with Sabalanka and Kontaveit. I really hope this partnership works. Also pleased to see Emma playing some doubles this week - i think that will be beneficial in the longer term. @BenRothenberg I like Tursunov as a coach. He's had good results with Sabalanka and Kontaveit. I really hope this partnership works. Also pleased to see Emma playing some doubles this week - i think that will be beneficial in the longer term.

ipascual @ignasipascual1 @BenRothenberg Nadal two coaches in 20 years, Nole too, why the young people don't see this. I like Emma but i don't undestand this behaviour @BenRothenberg Nadal two coaches in 20 years, Nole too, why the young people don't see this. I like Emma but i don't undestand this behaviour

Jonathan @Nobilis619 @BenRothenberg Good choice of coach. She needs to be more aggressive and attacking with her ground strokes and that's exactly what Tursunov was known for. @BenRothenberg Good choice of coach. She needs to be more aggressive and attacking with her ground strokes and that's exactly what Tursunov was known for.

orla 🐛 @raduconnoisseur Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Emma Raducanu says this week (and last week) with coach Dmitry Tursunov is on a trial basis, and won’t be continuous; she said Tursunov already has preexisting commitments for Toronto next week. Emma Raducanu says this week (and last week) with coach Dmitry Tursunov is on a trial basis, and won’t be continuous; she said Tursunov already has preexisting commitments for Toronto next week. yall dont understand 🫥 its the same concept as speed dating twitter.com/benrothenberg/… yall dont understand 🫥 its the same concept as speed dating twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

During a press conference at the Citi Open, Emma Raducanu shed light on her short-term association with Tursunov, explaining why it is just two weeks to start off.

"Since, like, Miami I didn't really, like, have a coach. I sort of took a period to just settle. I didn't want to rush into anything. It's just a trial week here. We're going to see how it goes. Yeah, I think it was a great opportunity to trial him, so that's what we're doing. Yeah, see how it goes."

"He already had prior commitments about Toronto, so he couldn't make it anyway. For the last two weeks we've been trialing. We just take it week by week really," the World No. 10 said on the same.

Martina Navratilova urges Emma Raducanu to 'find a solution' to coaching situation

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Martina Navratilova believes Emma Raducanu will be confused with too many viewpoints coming from different coaches. The legendary former player urged the 19-year-old to find a solution to the coaching dilemma, which is stopping her from following a certain plan regarding her style of play. Raducanu has 2000 points to defend this month alone due to last year's US Open triumph.

"The first mistake was letting go of the coach who got her to the US Open title. He did a great job," Navratilova said. "There have been a lot of changes since then and I think that you're getting so many different viewpoints and then you don't know which way to go. So you need to stick with somebody to see if it works first. I hope she finds a solution, she's a great talent," she added.

Raducanu parted ways with former coach Andrew Richardson, with whom she won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier, soon after the tournament. She then appointed Torben Beltz, who tasted great success as Angelique Kerber's coach in the past, but the association lasted just five months.

The 19-year-old has worked with a couple of other coaches on a temporary basis. She will hope to find a long-term solution with former World No. 20 Tursunov, but could very well enter the 2022 US Open without a full-time coach in her camp.

