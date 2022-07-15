Does Rafael Nadal own a private jet? Find out how he travels for tournaments

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal owns a private jet which he primarily uses to fly around the world for various tennis tournaments. The 14-time French Open winner bought the plane, a Cessna Citation CJ2+ worth £ 5 million, in 2010.

Only 223 jets of this model have been manufactured, and it costs around $ 300,000 per year to maintain one.

Nadal arriving for a tournament in his private jet

The Cessna Citation Jet/CJ/M2 series are light business jets built by Cessna and are part of the Citation family. Launched in October 1989, the Model 525 first took flight on April 29, 1991.

It is powered by two Williams-Rolls FJ44-2C engines, each offering 2,400 pounds of thrust and cruises at 351 knots with a ceiling of 45,000 feet. The luxury airline can accommodate up to six passengers at a time.

Cessna Citation CJ2 interiors

Interestingly, in 2010, Nadal tried to get on an economy flight for a match in Africa until rival Roger Federer gave him a lift on his private jet.

Tennis Throwback: Rafa Nadal sitting next to Roger Federer on a private jet after losing a three-set match to him in Zurich. [2010]

After getting one of his own, the Spaniard hasn't repaid the favor to Federer yet, though he was generous enough to give Viktor Troicki a lift to London after beating him in the 2015 Mercedes Cup final. Troicki took to Twitter to thank the 36-year-old for giving him a left.

Rafael Nadal also owns a luxury yacht

ATP Masters Series: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters

In 2019, Rafael Nadal sold his 76-foot Italian-built MCY 76 motor yacht he called Beethoven for $2.3 million and put that money towards buying a customized 80 Sunreef Power catamaran for $6.1m.

Built for long cruises and not skimping on full comfort, the 80 Sunreef Power is powered by two 1,200 hp engines. It has a personal jet-ski garage and a 39-foot beam with a superyacht-style flybridge that offers a vast living space big enough to house a hot tub, a wet bar and a waterfall-fed pool.

The main deck can be set up in a variety of ways, with different seatings for lunch and dinner. It also boasts of an open-plan kitchen and a bar. The master suite, which is also on the main deck, offers sea views as well as natural light thanks to the skylight overhead.

It has an en-suite bathroom with a shower, a spacious closet and a desk. There are four guest cabins and two crew cabins, with up to 12 guests able to be accommodated at one time.

After Pulling Out of Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal Relaxes on His Great White Sunreef Yacht

