"Doesn't Carlos Alcaraz have enough money?" - Fans question Spaniard's December exhibition outing in Miami amid Japan Open injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz is set to feature at the inaugural Miami Invitational in December this year. The Spaniard is slated to be joined there by Brazilian teenage prodigy Joao Fonseca and WTA stars Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova from Great Britain and the USA respectively. However, news of the reigning ATP No. 1's upcoming participation in Miami has prompted tennis fans to question his decision to play at yet another exhibition event.Very recently, Alcaraz featured for Team Europe at the Laver Cup, an ATP Tour-sanctioned event that is widely regarded as an exhibition because of its invitation-based player participation and lack of ranking points. In October, he is set to mark his second appearance at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is currently in Tokyo for the ATP 500 Japan Open, an important event in the buildup to this year's Shanghai Masters.Concerningly, Carlos Alcaraz suffered an ankle injury in the early stages of his first-round match in Tokyo against Sebastian Baez. The Spaniard needed an on-court medical timeout, and despite winning the match in straight sets, he later confessed that the injury made him seriously consider retiring from the contest. The six-time Major champion has also called out the grueling nature of the tennis calendar in the past.Alcaraz, Fonseca, Raducanu &amp; Anisimova set to play exhibition in Miami byu/DBIGLIZARD intennisIn light of these developments, several fans on Reddit questioned the 22-year-old for agreeing to play at the Miami Invitational. Some came at it from the money perspective.&quot;Doesn’t he have enough mowwwwwnay? Why not rest his body and focus on a career slam in Australia? ugh,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Carlos agent is milking him for everything,&quot; commented another.&quot;If there is an exhibition you can just know Carlos will sign up to it,&quot; another fan chimed in.There were also those who brought up his past criticism of the tennis schedule.&quot;Luv how they complain about the long season then waste time on useless exhibitions,&quot; one wrote sarcastically.&quot;I know exhibitions aren’t the same, but I really don’t wanna hear Alcaraz complain about the schedule when he does so many of them,&quot; another added.&quot;Carlos is just committing to a daunting schedule, bro needs to relax,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.The Miami Invitational though, despite being an exhibition event, is about to serve up a first-ever match between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca. The latter is only 19, but has started to make quite a name for himself on the ATP Tour. He even featured at the 2025 Laver Cup, finishing the men's team tennis tournament as a winner with the rest of Team World. The Brazilian made a remarkable Grand Slam debut earlier this year, where he produced a memorable upset. Alcaraz later voiced his opinion on Fonseca as a rapidly-rising figure in contemporary men's tennis.&quot;We are going to put Joao Fonseca's name on the list of best players in the world very soon&quot; - Carlos Alcaraz after Brazilian's Australian Open upset of Andrey RublevCarlos Alcaraz (second from left) and Joao Fonseca (right) during a practice session at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)Joao Fonseca qualified for the main draw at this year's Australian Open. However, the Brazilian was handed a tough draw right out the gate, as he locked horns with ninth seed Andrey Rublev. Astonishingly, the qualifier produced a display that was mature beyond his years. Ultimately, he stunned the Russian 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-6(5).Subsequently, at a press conference in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to comment on the Brazillian. The Spaniard suggested that Fonseca is destined to become one of his rivals in the years to come and be regarded among the best tennis players on the planet.&quot;It’s unbelievable the way he approached the match, the way he handles everything – the nerves, the match in general. It’s been fantastic. It’s someone that I have to be care(ful) of, let’s say. I have to see him, he’s going to be there. You know, it’s just the beginning of the year, just one win in (a) Grand Slam but he’s going to be there so we are going to put Joao Fonseca’s name on the list of the best players in the world very soon,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said.Fonseca also gave significantly-more experienced Italian opponent Lorenzo Sonego a run for his money in the second round in Melbourne. Unfortunately for the Brazilian though, on this occasion, it was Sonego who prevailed after a five-set thriller.The 19-year-old may still run into Carlos Alcaraz before the Miami Invitational depending on their respective results at the competitive tournaments both of them feature in spanning the remainder of the ongoing tennis season. However, as things stand, it is at the Miami exhibition event in December where fans can catch a first glimpse of what a potentially fascinating future rivalry could look like.