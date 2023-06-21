Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently opined that Andy Murray did not enjoy playing against Alex de Minaur.

The three-time Grand Slam winner lost to de Minaur in the first round of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships in West London. Murray lost 6-3, 6-1 against the 24-year-old Australian.

The five-time Queen’s Club champion won back-to-back titles before locking horns with de Minaur on Tuesday, June 20. Earlier this month, the former World No. 1 won the Surbiton Trophy, dropping just one set en route to the title. He replicated his good form as he asserted dominance in his title-winning run at the Nottingham Challenger.

Kyrgios, 28, turned to social media to comment on Murray's clash with de Minaur. Reflecting on the Brit's poor performance, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist claimed that Murray disliked playing against the World No. 18.

"Muzz doesn’t like playing demon at all, crazy," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Muzz doesn’t like playing demon at all, crazy Muzz doesn’t like playing demon at all, crazy

Kyrgios recently returned to the court after being sidelined for months due to a knee injury. The Australian even had surgery earlier this year. He made his comeback at the 2023 Stuttgart Open but lost to Wu Yibing in the first round. Kyrgios was scheduled to play in the Halle Open but withdrew, citing his knee injury.

How has Andy Murray fared against Nick Kyrgios?

2015 U.S. Open - Day 2

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have faced each other seven times on the tour, with the two-time Wimbledon winner, Murray, leading 6-1 head-to-head.

The duo locked horns for the first time at the 2014 Rogers Cup in Canada. Seeded eighth in the tournament, Murray beat wildcard entrant Kyrgios in the second round, 6-2, 6-2. Their first Grand Slam clash came at the 2015 Australian Open, where the Brit beat the home hope in the quarterfinal. Murray thwarted Kyrgios' attempt to comeback as he won the match 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Andy Murray continued his winning streak against the Australian by defeating him for the third time at the 2015 French Open. Up against Kyrgios in the third round, the 36-year-old beat him 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

The next two clashes at the 2015 US Open and 2016 Wimbledon also went the Brit's way. Kyrgios won his first and only match against Murray at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships. In the first round, the Australian rallied from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 against the former World No. 1.

The two players last faced each other at the 2022 Stuttgart Open, where Murray beat Kyrgios in the semifinals in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes