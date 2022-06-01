"Doesn't matter which player is going to finish with more slams because the level of Djokovic, Federer & myself is very equal" - Rafael Nadal after QF win over the Serb at the French Open

Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on the GOAT debate after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on Tuesday.

Nadal believes not much separates the trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer, and himself, making it pointless to base any argument on the debate, structured around Grand Slam tallies.

The Mallorcan, of course, leads the pack with 21 Majors, with Djokovic and Federer close behind on 20. While the Swiss is unlikely to add to his tally given his age and knee issues, Nadal and Djokovic are very much active in the Grand Slam race.

Speaking to the media after his win, Rafael Nadal was asked to comment on his rivalry with Novak Djokovic, given they had played their record-extending 59th match on tour. He said that it was "always special" to play against the Serb.

"Well, this is one more episode, no. That's it. We played, as I said before, in the most important events, in the most important matches for a lot of years, and it's always special to play against each other," Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal and Djokovic usually lock horns in the finals or semifinals of Majors, making this quarter-final clash seem a bit out of syllabus. However, the Mallorcan still hailed their rivalry before pointing out how Federer, Djokovic, and himself have contributed to numerous memorable matches over the years.

"Tonight have been just a quarterfinals match, not the final. So that's different, no. But still a super classic match and in a big scenario," the Spaniard said. "So yeah, between Novak, Roger, myself, we have an amazing story together facing each other in the most important matches for such a long time. So that makes the things more special and more emotional."

Rod Laver @rodlaver 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal . The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 🚀

Rafael Nadal made it clear that he does not give much weight to the Grand Slam race or to discussions about the greatest of all time since he believes each member of the Big 3 is on equal footing.

"But as I said, from my perspective, of course there is always a conversation about the player who finish with more slams or who is the best of the history, but from my perspective doesn't matter that much," the Mallorcan said. "We achieve our dreams. We make history in this sport because we did things that didn't happen before."

"So from my perspective, doesn't matter much which player going to finish with more slams or the best of the history because from my perspective, the level of our three is very equal," he added. "Is not much difference so doesn't matter."

"Always is a special match to play against Novak Djokovic" - Rafael Nadal

Eurosport @eurosport 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐑



Rafael Nadal is through to the French Open semi-finals after winning a four-set 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 against Novak Djokovic



Look at what it means to the 13-time champion!



#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐑Rafael Nadal is through to the French Open semi-finals after winning a four-set 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 against Novak DjokovicLook at what it means to the 13-time champion! 🇪🇸 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐑 🇪🇸Rafael Nadal is through to the French Open semi-finals after winning a four-set 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 against Novak Djokovic 👊 Look at what it means to the 13-time champion! 🙌#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/piW8X3hMvY

During the press conference, Rafael Nadal was asked if it was "extra special" beating Novak Djokovic. He answered in the positive, pointing out how historic their rivalry is.

"Well, of course we have a lot of history together, no? A lot important moments playing against each other," said the Spaniard. "That's the true. In that case always is a special match, play against Novak, no?"

Nadal revealed that he became emotional during and after the match, given the painful memories from the previous couple of months that kept playing in his head.

The 13-time champion suffered a stress fracture in his ribs at the Indian Wells Masters in March, following which he was forced to the sidelines for over a month. He came into the French Open woefully short on match practice and fitness.

"I become emotional because, of course, the last three months and a half for me, the only thing that I can say is haven't been easy. So that's it," the Mallorcan said. "That's it. Not gonna be talking about all the things I went through last couple of months anymore now because I have to keep going, but of course haven't been a fun three months."

