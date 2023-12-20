"Doesn't think about leaving his racquet for a second" -Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urutti shares glimpses of son Juan's day out in Barcelona

Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urutti recently shared some adorable moments of their oldest son Juan's day out in the streets of Barcelona. The 20-month-old boy seems to have inherited his father’s passion for tennis, as he was seen holding his junior racquet everywhere he went.

Jarry, currently ranked No. 19 in the world, has had an impressive 2023 season. He won two ATP titles, in Santiago and Geneva, and also achieved his best results at all four Grand Slams, making it to the second round of the Australian Open, the third round of the US Open and the Wimbledon Championships, and the fourth round of the French Open.

The Chilean, who married his longtime girlfriend Laura Urruti in 2020, became a father for the second time in August this year when they welcomed their son Santiago.

On Tuesday, December 19, Urruti shared a few clips of their oldest son Juan’s day out in Barcelona on her Instagram account. In the first clip, Juan can be seen watching the Christmas installations at the Basilica of La Puríssima Concepcio.

In the second clip, Juan can be seen walking on the streets of Barcelona, not letting go of his Wilson Junior Minion racquet.

"And yes, he doesn’t think about leaving his racquet for a second," Urruti wrote.

Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urutti on Instagram

A look into Nicolas Jarry's performance in the 2023 season

Nicolas Jarry at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Nicolas Jarry had a remarkable season in 2023, reaching new heights in his career and breaking into the Top 20 of the ATP rankings. Jarry won two ATP titles, made his first quarterfinal at a Masters 1000 tournament (Shanghai), and achieved his best results at all four Grand Slams.

Jarry started the year with a second-round appearance at the Australian Open, coming through the qualifying rounds and defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in the main draw, eventually losing to Ben Shelton in straight sets.

The Chilean then dominated the South American swing, winning his second ATP title in his hometown of Santiago, where he defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a three-set thriller. He also reached the semifinal in Rio de Janeiro, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(2), 5-7.

The 28-year-old continued his clay-court success in Europe, winning his third ATP title in Geneva, where he beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinal and Grigor Dimitrov in the final, 7-6(1), 6-1. He also reached the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time, beating Hugo Dellien, Tommy Paul, and Marcos Giron before falling to Casper Ruud in the fourth round, 6-7(3), 5-7, 5-7.

Jarry showed versatility and improvement on other surfaces, reaching the third round of the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, where he lost to Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur, respectively. He ended the year ranked No. 19 in the world, becoming the highest-ranked Chilean player since Fernando Gonzalez in 2010. Additionally, he made it to the quarterfinals in Halle, Los Cabos, and Beijing.

Nicolas Jarry will lead team Chile in the upcoming 2024 United Cup in Australia, which will be held from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Perth and Sydney. The Chilean team includes Daniela Seguel, Tomas Barrios, Vera Fernanda, Labrana Gonzalo Lama, and Jaime Fillol.