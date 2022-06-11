"Doing something better than Serena; it's the best thing you can get in tennis" - Iga Swiatek on beating the American's win streak record

Iga Swiatek's streak of dominance continued after she got a hold of her second Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 French Open, defeating American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

With the win at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek equalled Venus Williams' record of 35 consecutive match wins in the 21st century, the longest on the WTA tour. She also bested Serena Williams' record of 34 consecutive matches that the American won in 2013.

In a recent interview with WTA Insider, the Pole shared her happiness in overtaking Williams as she said she always wanted a record for herself. Swiatek added that after so many years of dominance, being able to better a record of Williams was "the best thing you can get."

"It may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it's something special. Because I always wanted to have some kind of a record. In tennis, it's pretty hard after Serena's career. Doing something better than Serena kind of, it's the best thing you can get in tennis, basically, after what she's done for so many years," Swiatek said.

The 21-year-old entered the Paris Major having won five tournaments and 28 matches on the trot. She was under tremendous personal and outside pressure from the tennis world to win her second Roland Garros title. The Pole said winning the Major a second time was more important than anything else.

"I was always chasing that second Grand Slam because I always thought, 'OK, the first one happened, but the second one is confirmation that you actually know what you're doing.' I always had huge respect for Garbiñe, Simona, there are a lot of players who won two. I felt like two times winning a Grand Slam, you're really confirming you're able to do that," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 has already won nine singles titles in her career and did not drop a single set in the nine finals that led her to glory. In fact, she did not lose more than five games in any of the finals that she won.

Iga Swiatek withdraws from Berlin, shifts focus to Wimbledon

bett1open @bett1open Unfortunately the No. 1 @iga_swiatek had to withdraw from the #bett1open due to an injury. Get well soon! Unfortunately the No. 1 @iga_swiatek had to withdraw from the #bett1open due to an injury. Get well soon! https://t.co/FBwKxdafx1

A minor shoulder injury has led to Swiatek pulling out of the Berlin Open, a WTA 500 tournament played on grass. The Pole reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021 in what was her best result in two main draw appearances.

Swiatek said that she hopes to be fit for Wimbledon and extend her 35-match winning streak, but that she'll focus on winning the earlier rounds when the tournament begins.

"At Wimbledon, I'm just going to think about getting through the first matches. I won't think about the streak because I know it's not helping me. I know how to separate my mind from that and focus on tennis. But right now, for sure, I can think about that a little bit more and I would love to add some matches to that streak," said Iga Swiatek.

