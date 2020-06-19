Dominic Thiem can become World No. 1, says Nicolas Massu

Dominic Thiem's coach believes his disciple can get to the top despite the fact that he is competing against the Big 3.

Nicolas Massu also discussed his relationship with Dominic Thiem, and recalled his Athens 2004 glory.

Dominic Thiem won the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour

Nicolas Massu, the coach of Dominic Thiem, believes that his ward can become the number one player in the world. Massu stated that the Austrian tennis star is working very hard on his game, and that getting to the top is his priority.

In conversation with DirecTV, the former Chilean tennis player spoke at length about his relationship with Dominic Thiem. Massu also talked about his Olympics gold medals, saying that when he looks back now he feels his achievement was 'crazy'.

Dominic Thiem is competing with the three best players in history: Nicolas Massu

Nicolas Massu has played a massive role in Dominic Thiem's success

In case you didn't know, Dominic Thiem's parents are professional tennis coaches. But the World No. 3 still prefers to have Massu as his coach, recognizing the need for a fresh perspective.

Nicolas Massu gave details of the bond that he shares with the 2020 Australian Open runner-up and said:

"I have a very good relationship with Dominic. He is a great person and a great talent.

🎾@massunico: "Tengo una relación muy buena con @ThiemDomi. Es una gran persona y un gran talento. Compite con los tres mejores jugadores de la historia, pero cuando eres número tres del mundo debes aspirar a lo más alto" #LeyendasxDIRECTV pic.twitter.com/7WuQpocNis — DIRECTV Chile | #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 (@DIRECTVChile) June 19, 2020

The 40-year-old from Vina del Mar further stated that Dominic Thiem aspires to become the best player in the world, and that he is working hard to get there - despite the stiff competition he faces.

Advertisement

"He competes with the three best players in history, but when you are number three in the world you must aspire to the highest," Massu said.

The Chilean believes that the World No. 3 is still young and should opt for a step-by-step approach to reach his goals.

"Thiem can reach number one, he works for that. We must go step by step. He is still a young tennis player," Massu continued.

🎾@massunico: "@ThiemDomi puede alcanzar el número uno, trabaja para eso. Debemos Ir paso a paso. Es un tenista joven aún" #LeyendasxDIRECTV pic.twitter.com/xWT32YOp95 — DIRECTV Chile | #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 (@DIRECTVChile) June 19, 2020

Massu recalls his moment of glory in Athens

Before becoming Dominic Thiem's coach, Nicolas Massu played tennis for 16 years

Nicolas Massu later took a trip down memory lane and recalled the golden phase of his career. The Chilean player made it to the top 10 of the ATP rankings in 2004, and although he could never win a Grand Slam, he was usually a tough out for the top players.

Massu has an extraordinary place in the tennis world because he is the only male player to have won two gold medals at the same edition of the Olympics - a feat he achieved at Athens in 2004. In the singles category, Massu outlasted Mardy Fish in a thrilling five-set encounter to seize the gold, and in the men's doubles tournament he united forces with compatriot Fernando Gonzalez to capture another gold medal.

"Winning the two gold medals in Athens was a dream come true. I am the only tennis player with two gold medals in the same Olympics, when I think about it I really see it's crazy," the Chilean stated.

In 2006, Dominic Thiem's coach had qualified for the final of the Dutch Open Tennis tournament, where he went down to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He would be keen to avenge that loss by ensuring that his disciple soon overtakes the Serbian star in the rankings.