Dominic Thiem has confirmed his participation at both Cincinnati (in New York) and the US Open, and is set to fly to the United States this week. Many believe that after a breakthrough year in 2019, and a very good run in 2020 - topped off with impressive performances at exhibitions - this is the best possible chance for the Austrian to win his first Grand Slam title.

Thiem's manager Herwig Straka has now revealed that he has great confidence in the World No. 3's preparations leading up to Flushing Meadows. Straka also talked at length about Thiem's growth over the last few seasons.

Dominic Thiem has gained in confidence: Herwig Straka

Novak Djokovic (L) and Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Australian Open

In an interview with Austrian news agency APA, Dominic Thiem's manager said he is upbeat about the 26-year-old's chances at the US Open this year.

"As I can see, he has already gained in confidence - also because he played incredibly at the exhibitions," said Straka. "You could see that he is right at the front. I hope it doesn't degenerate into over-security. He trained really well and developed personally over the months. He stands even more on his own two feet."

Dominic Thiem has reached two of the last four Grand Slam finals, and has reached three overall. He lost to Rafael Nadal in consecutive Roland Garros finals, before falling short against Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set final at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Austrian is widely touted to pick up his first Grand Slam title soon. And with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal missing at Flushing Meadows, Thiem will have a few less obstacles in the way if he hopes to make his much awaited breakthrough.

Straka is not ready to claim that the Austrian will win a title yet, but he does believe that he can go far in both the remaining Grand Slams of the year.

"The question is the short time. If he gets far in the two tournaments in America, that will be a challenge for his mental situation. It has always been the case that after he has come a long way in a Grand Slam, it took him a week or two to get back to normal," said Straka.

"On the other hand, they all played little or no play now. In this respect, this recovery time will be shortened significantly. He can be trusted to go far at both Grand Slams. Now let's hope he can go far at the US Open," Dominic Thiem's manager concluded.