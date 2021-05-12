Dominic Thiem claims switch from Madrid to Rome is tough, says "something was missing" in his game during comeback win over Fucsovics

Dominic Thiem was given a big scare in the second round of the 2021 Italian Open on Wednesday by Marton Fucsovics. Thiem was a set and a break down at one point, before he turned things around to register a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0 win and advance to the Round of 16.

The Austrian revealed after the match that he had been expecting a difficult contest, especially since the conditions in Rome were very different from those in Madrid (where he played last week).

"It was a really, really close match, but that's what I expected," Thiem said. "Fucsovics got off to a very good start to the season, so I prepared for a really tough game."

"It was a bit like the past few years," he added. "Fortunately, I played well in Madrid, but it was really difficult to come to Rome with completely different conditions such as sea level and completely different clay."

The switch from Madrid to Rome has always troubled Dominic Thiem. In fact, the win over Marton Fucsovics is his first in the Italian capital since 2017, when he reached the semifinal.

Dominic Thiem was two points away from losing his first match in Rome, but then played *that* point and cameback to beat Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-0 and reach the last 16 in Rome.



Awaits Mager or Sonego.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/LPsDphtf9w — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 12, 2021

The Austrian acknowledged Fucsovics' strong play in the first half of the match, but also claimed there was something missing in his own game. Thiem pointed out that his first-serve percentage wasn't high enough, and that his groundstrokes were also lacking their usual power.

"He put a lot of pressure on me and especially at the beginning I couldn't find any answers," Thiem said. "In my game, that certain something was always missing with every stroke. I didn't have enough first serves. The forehand and backhand were okay, but not powerful enough. I couldn't hurt him enough with my punches, especially in the first set through the middle of the second set."

Dominic Thiem went on to assert that every single match at a Masters 1000 event is difficult. He also stressed on the importance of constantly adapting to the prevailing conditions and opponents.

"Especially in the (Masters) 1000 tournaments there is no easy round," Thiem said. "It is clear that things are going to get going right from the start and that's why I'm happy that I stayed in the match."

"The Italians are a great tennis audience" - Dominic Thiem on his delight at playing in front of fans

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem also took the time to appreciate the fact that tennis is being played in front of crowds once again. Both Madrid and Rome have had fans (in limited numbers) in attendance, which is something the Austrian is very pleased about.

"It was nice and cool to play in front of spectators again in Madrid and now I'll probably have another center court game against a local hero here tomorrow," Thiem said.

What. A. Match! 🔥@ThiemDomi comes from the brink of defeat to open his Rome campaign with a thrilling 3-6 7-6(5) 6-0 victory over Fucsovics.



The World No.4 advances to R3 in Rome.#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/jLB6Sxo1Sg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2021

The 27-year-old then went on to praise Italian fans and their passion for the sport.

"The Italians are a great tennis audience and will create a great atmosphere," Thiem said. "I'll try to follow up on the third set, which was really okay towards the end."

Dominic Thiem will now take on local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the 2021 Italian Open on Thursday.