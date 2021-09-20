Dominic Thiem continues to champion environmental causes with his latest social media posts

Dominic Thiem took to Instagram on Sunday to once again show his commitment to environmental protection. The Austrian posted a picture of himself on a beach with a caption urging people to protect the oceans, just hours after having highlighted the importance of reducing carbon emissions during sporting events.

Thiem recently visited the island of Sylt in Germany, and going by his casual outfit, he seems to be getting some much-needed rest and relaxation before he picks up his racket again. The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a right wrist injury, which he suffered during his second-round match at the Mallorca Championships a couple of months ago.

Apart from being an elite tennis player, Dominic Thiem also happens to be a staunch supporter of several environmental causes. Thiem has repeatedly expressed the hope that the world's population at large will stop polluting oceans with garbage.

Dominic Thiem didn't pass up the opportunity to promote the noble cause on his Instagram handle, as he posted a snap of himself on a beach in Sylt. The ocean is visible in the backdrop of the picture with the phrase "Play for the ocean" carved in sand.

"Play for the ocean," read Dominic Thiem's caption, which was followed by two emojis.

Dominic Thiem endorses an organization called '4ocean', which aims to preserve the world's oceans by removing plastic materials and creating a more habitable ecosystem for marine life. The Austrian has spoken about his passion for the oceans in the past, while even showing the willingness to participate in a cleanup drive himself.

"It's a really good cause. It's one of the biggest problems nowadays that we face, with all the plastic pollution," Dominic Thiem had said in 2019. "I love nature and I'm trying to support this whenever I can. I really hope to attend one of their cleanups and help. It would really be a dream for me."

"Good luck Chelsea FC for the first major net zero carbon football game" - Dominic Thiem

Earlier on Sunday Dominic Thiem also highlighted how Chelsea FC, his favorite football team, played the world's first major "net-zero carbon" football match. The Blues ended up beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the latter's home ground in that Premier League fixture.

"Good luck Chelsea FC for the first major net zero carbon football game," Dominic Thiem wrote in his Instagram story caption.

Also Read

Dominic Thiem posted a photo with two Chelsea F.C. stars on his Instagram handle on Sunday

The Chelsea vs Tottenham encounter, marketed as #GameZero, was supported by the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference. Some of the measures to reduce carbon emission at the match included replacing drinking water bottles with cartons and use of sustainable sources for the food served in the stadium.

Edited by Musab Abid