Dominic Thiem the most popular figure as ATP stars pick their best friends on tour

Dominic Thiem is one of the most consistent players in the world right now, having learned to use his natural power and shot-making abilities to good effect. But Thiem is also one of the most loved players on tour owing to his easygoing and genial demeanor.

It has now emerged that the Austrian is an immensely admired figure not only among the fans, but also among his fellow players. The ATP recently sat down with the top stars of the men's game to ask them about their best friends on tour, and Thiem was a very popular pick.

Alexander Zverev was the first to reveal that Dominic Thiem is one of his best friends on tour, alongside Marcelo Melo. Russia's Andrey Rublev also claimed that he has a 'very good relationship' with the World No. 3.

Rublev on Thiem:

He's one of those I like to hit with the most. Our pratcice sessions are of high level, high intensity — fans would have loved watching it. We ourselves enjoy what we are doing. And on personal level, he is a great guy, friendly and kind.https://t.co/MLsUhYv7Rm — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) January 2, 2021

Diego Schwartzman was another player who named Thiem as one of his best friends on tour. Schwartzman revealed that outside of the Argentinian group, he has the best relations with his former doubles partner Thiem.

Dominic Thiem names Alexander Zverev as his best friend

Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev at the 2020 Australian Open

When Dominic Thiem was asked himself, he claimed that he does not have just one best friend on tour, as there are many he has shared 'special moments' with. But the Austrian went on to say that if he had to pick one, it would be Alexander Zverev.

"I'll name Sascha (Zverev) probably," said Dominic Thiem. "Because we speak the same language and we always have a great time together."

The pair recently contested one of the most memorable finals of the year at the 2020 US Open. Thiem overturned a two-set deficit to pick up the title 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a match that lasted over 4 hours.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pick their own countrymen

Rafael Nadal had one name in mind, and it was his former doubles partner and longtime friend Marc Lopez. The pair have had an excellent relationship over the years and have even won the doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lopez is rumored to have been paired up with Nadal as his hitting partner during the quarantine period in Australia this year.

Novak Djokovic also claimed that he would have to pick one of his Serbian teammates, and he didn't hesitate much before naming Filip Krajinovic. The Serb will be accompanied by Krajinovic in Adelaide for his isolation period prior to his defense of the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

The full video of the top ATP players picking their best friends on the tour can be seen below: