Dominic Thiem: Every player from Chelsea is my favorite football player

With tournament favorite Novak Djokovic out, World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is now the top dog to beat at the 2020 US Open. The Austrian is living up to the billing too, having dispatched 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time in his career.

Thiem was at his brutal best against the young Canadian, putting up an all-court performance to win in comprehensive fashion. But while the match didn't have much drama or excitement, the Tennis Channel TV network has given the fans something to savor by uploading a video special where the Austrian answers a slew of interesting questions.

Called "Confessional Cart with Dominic Thiem", the video sees Thiem being driven around in a golf cart by one of the network's personnel while tackling the fun trivia questions.

Asked which Olympic sport he would like to play besides tennis, Dominic Thiem was quick to answer:

"Football is part of the Olympics, so I would choose it seven days of the week."

Dominic Thiem is a devout Chelsea FC fan

The next question was not much of a surprise either, as Thiem was asked who his favorite football player was. Dominic Thiem ruminated a little before he said:

"Everybody from Chelsea!"

It is quite well-known that the 26-year-old loves football and is a keen supporter of Chelsea FC. In 2015 Dominic Thiem even visited the team’s home stadium Stamford Bridge, and a year later he received 10 pairs of personalized shoes from the club.

Advertisement

'Rafael Nadal vs Fernando Verdasco at Australian Open 2009 is one of the best matches ever' - Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal needed 5 hours and 14 minutes to beat Fernando Verdasco at 2009 AO

The video special then went on to questions that were closer to home. The host asked Thiem which match he would choose to be courtside for if he could pick any classic from history.

"I would love to watch the Rafael Nadal versus Fernando Verdasco, Australian Open semifinal in 2009. It is one of the best (matches) ever in my opinion," Thiem answered.

Dominic Thiem in not the only one who holds the Rafael Nadal vs Fernando Verdasco 2009 Australian Open semifinal in such high regard. Nadal had outlasted fellow countryman Verdasco in five grueling sets to reach the final, and the match was filled with spectacular shot-making from start to finish.

The video moved back to trivia questions after that, and Thiem was asked which person he would like to switch places with for a day, Thiem said that he would choose one of the players from Chelsea FC.

The Austrian was also questioned about the one thing he couldn't possibly live without, to which he cheekily answered: "Food". Thiem expanded on that too, letting everyone know that pasta was his favorite thing to eat.

While the video special was fun and easygoing, Dominic Thiem's time at the US Open is turning out to be the same as he steamrolled his opponent for the loss of just eight games on Monday. It is also to be noted that the Austrian has only dropped one set at the tournament so far.