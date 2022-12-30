Dominic Thiem expresses delight on receiving wildcard for Australian Open 2023

Dominic Thiem has been granted a wildcard into the main draw for the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on 16 January.

The former US Open winner is currently ranked just outside the Top 100 and has been on a comeback since his return to the tour after a wrist injury that kept him out for nine months.

The Austrian took to his Instagram Stories to repost the Australian Open's post confirming his wildcard, and celebrated with two emojis on his own story.

Thiem last competed at the Australian Open in 2021, where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 in straight sets 6-4,6-4,6-0. His best result at the event remains his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic in 2020, losing in five epic sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem looking forward to an improved 2023 season

Dominic Thiem of Hawks in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Kites at the World Tennis League

Dominic Thiem returned to competitive tennis in the 2022 season after an extended break and is slowly returning to form, having had several semifinals runs on the ATP Tour since.

In a recent interview, the Austrian revealed that he achieved his goal of reaching the Top 100 after starting the 2022 campaign outside of the Top 300.

“I told myself I have to put a little bit of pressure on myself again to start winning matches again, and it worked out well," said Thiem. "From 300 in the rankings to 100 in just three or four months, which was very good."

Thiem mentioned that he was happy with the direction of his comeback and would like to push on in the 2023 season.

"The direction was definitely right. Still, I was not playing at my top level again and this I wanted to switch around in the off-season. I really have the feeling I’m on a good way and at the same time, the expectations are rising for the New Year," he said.

The Austrian explained his goals for the upcoming season, staying fit being the most important thing for him.

"Still, it’s going to be really difficult since I’m not seeded and I can face anybody at the beginning of any tournament. But I’m fit, I’m happy to compete and I’m looking forward to starting," he said. "My goal is to be on the way again, to achieve this, to be able to beat anybody, to go far in every tournament and I hope during 2023 this will happen again."

