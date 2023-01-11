Dominic Thiem stated that there are no athletes that do not suffer from injury setbacks in their careers and is looking forward to return to his best.

The Austrian was out of the sport for a year due to a wrist injury he suffered during the 2021 grass-court season. He returned to the court during the clay court swing in 2022 but has found it difficult to get back to his best.

While speaking to The Age, Thiem revealed that his injury setback was an interesting experience and pointed out that every athlete goes through this phase in their professional careers.

“It was an interesting experience, you know. Probably no top athlete will go through his career without a major injury. I had mine one-and-a-half years ago on the wrist, which was tough, but still, [an] experience that helped me. I’m trying to get on my way back and let’s see if I can make it,” said the Austrian.

The former World No. 3 revealed that he was in good shape heading into the Major in Melbourne and was looking forward to the event.

“The body is good. Last year was a good step, you know, in a good direction. I just hope I can continue it this year. Hopefully, the Australian Open next week is a good start for that."

“I’m ready to go in the grand slam, but I don’t know how good I am at the moment ” - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem plays a backhand during day one of the 2023 Kooyong Classic

Dominic Thiem will participate in the upcoming Australian Open for the first time since his fourth-round exit in 2021, losing to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The 2020 US Open champion stated that he was grateful to the Tennis Australia authorities for giving him a wildcard for the Kooyong Classic in the lead-up to the first Major of the season.

“It’s a great honor and a big possibility for me,” he said. “I did great work last year and also in preparation for this Grand Slam to at least have the chance to make some damage,” he said.

The 29-year-old said he is ready to compete but unsure about his level going into the Australian Open.

“I’m ready to go in the Grand Slam, but I don’t know how good I am at the moment,” he said.

Dominic Thiem revealed that it is a tall task to have a deep run at a Slam as all players play at a high level.

“Obviously it’s very difficult to go deep in a slam. All the players are on a high level. But we’ll see. I had a good preparation. I should be ready. Let’s see how the first match is going,” he added.

