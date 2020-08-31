World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is all set to begin his US Open 2020 campaign against Jaume Munar on Tuesday. And in a press conference before the tournament, he spoke about the tight schedule that the players have been saddled with this year.

Thiem highlighted how there isn't much gap between the US Open and the French Open, likening the situation to the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in ordinary years. The Austrian also argued that the change of continent and jet lag might hurt the players even more than the clay and grasscourt Majors being crammed into a 1.5 month period does.

I don't know how I'm going to deal with it: Dominic Thiem on upcoming Grand Slams

Dominic Thiem is a 3-time Grand Slam runner-up

Dominic Thiem achieved plenty of success in the exhibition tournaments played during the COVID-19 break. He captured the Adria Tour trophy in Belgrade, won the Bett1Aces tournament in Germany, seized the Generali Austrian Pro Series at home, and finished second in his own event 'Thiem's 7'. However, he couldn't carry his form to the US as Filip Krajinovic destroyed him in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters 2020.

The two-time French Open runner-up described his game during that math as 'horrible', but he is now looking forward to the upcoming Grand Slam competitions. When asked about the tight schedule for the rest of the season, Dominic Thiem replied:

"It is true that this is a new situation, but it happens in the same way as when Wimbledon is to be followed after Roland Garros. I remind you that we finally only have three weeks between these two events. So it's possible."

But while Thiem feels playing two Slams in two months is not something new for the players, he pointed out that the French Open and Wimbledon took place in the same continent, so the players don't have to travel much.

"Of course it will be more difficult because there is travel, jet lag, change of continent. We'll see. It will be a new challenge for all players," he continued.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the US Open, just like Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and several other top players. Dominic Thiem believes that all these players would have a headstart during the clay season.

"This will probably even be an advantage for players who don't do as well here in New York, as they will be fresher and better prepared for Roland Garros. But we'll see. This is a new situation, as I said, also for me. I don't know how I'm going to deal with it," the 26-year-old added.

Dominic Thiem lost in the first round of US Open last year

Dominic Thiem has never made it past the quarterfinals at the US Open. It will be interesting to see if the second seed can rebound from his Cincinnati loss and make a deep run at the New York Slam this year.