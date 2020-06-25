Dominic Thiem has got tested 5 times in the last 10 days, says his behavior 'was a mistake'

Dominic Thiem issued a statement on Instagram to address the coronavirus outbreak at the Adria Tour.

Dominic Thiem wished all the infected players a speedy recovery, and revealed the precautions he is taking himself.

Dominic Thiem had won the first phase of the Adria Tour

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem has issued a statement on Instagram regarding the disastrous COVID-19 situation at the Adria Tour.

The World No. 3 admitted that the tennis stars at the tournament - including himself - should not have behaved the way they did. While apologizing to everyone for everything that has happened, Thiem also revealed how extensively he has been tested for the virus over the last few days.

Dominic Thiem took part in the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour and emerged victorious after producing some strong performances. The three-time Grand Slam finalist then participated in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown but while he was away, four players from the Adria Tour - Novak Djokovic, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki - tested positive for coronavirus.

I was shocked when I got the news from the Adria Tour: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem with his Adria Tour trophy in Belgrade

Dominic Thiem had participated in the Generali Austrian Pro Series behind closed doors before joining the Adria Tour, and had earlier said the players were thrilled to see fans returning to the stadiums. But while the tournament organizers followed the rules laid down by the Serbian government, Thiem realizes now that they had been too optimistic.

"I was shocked when I got the news from the Adria Tour. We played without an audience for weeks, so we have been more than happy about the fans at the event. We trusted the Serbian government's corona rules, but we have been too optimistic," the 2020 Australian Open runner-up stated.

Dominic Thiem has tested negative for COVID-19

Since he has been traveling all over Europe to participate in various exhibitions, Dominic Thiem has had to take a COVID-19 test five times in the last 10 days. Fortunately, he has got a negative result every single time.

Advertisement

The Austrian player concluded his post by wishing the infected players a speedy recovery.

"Our behavior was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry. I've got tested five times within the last ten days and the result was always negative. I wish everyone who is infected all the best and quick recovery," he said.

It is worth noting that along with Novak Djokovic, even Dominic Thiem has received criticism from the fans and tennis experts for his recent activities. The Austrian player had played against Grigor Dimitrov during the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour, and the two players had even exchanged a hug after their game. Many fans are concerned about Thiem's health, and believe he should be in self-isolation for a while.

The two-time French Open runner-up had earlier confirmed that he will visit the United States and take part in the US Open as well as the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Besides, his exhibition tournament named 'Thiem's 7' will also go ahead as per the original schedule in Austria, from 7 to 11 July.