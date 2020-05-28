Dominic Thiem: "I would like to see Leonardo DiCaprio play me in a movie"

Dominic Thiem

During an Instagram Live session, retired Austrian player Barbara Schett caught up with her compatriot Dominic Thiem. During the freewheeling interaction, the duo talked about tennis, nutrition, eagles, football, playing without ball-kids, Leonardo DiCaprio and a lot more.

Thiem also revealed the one match he would like to play again, and also the one retired player he wished he could have played against. But for now he is focusing on getting back to match-fitness again, starting with the regional tournament in Austria this week.

On being asked about the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown period and what he had been up to, Dominic Thiem replied that initially he spent so much time on video games that his fitness went for a toss.

"The lockdown has been challenging. I didn't do anything for two and a half weeks. Spent some time on my PlayStation and gained some weight. So I started running inside my apartment and did some exercises to stay in shape so that I didn't have to start from zero."

Thiem then added that ever since Austria allowed players to return to practice late last month, he has been practising non-stop.

"From 20th of April I have been practising in Austria since the last five weeks. I was not expecting this (COVID-19) break. But it was not bad to stop for a while."

The conversation then veered off tennis and Dominic Thiem was asked if he had discovered any latent skill during the lockdown period. Had he perhaps tried his hand at cooking, like Rafael Nadal and many others?

The Austrian replied in the negative, saying that he has always been a 'bad' cook and he still is.

"Not really. I wasn't able to cook before. I am still not able to do it now. But it was great to spend time with my family and my dog."

He did admit later, however, that he can cook a bit of the basic stuff like "pasta, eggs...".

Dominic Thiem gives his views on playing without ball-kids

Dominic Thiem talked at length about the Austrian Pro Series that has recently started. There are no ball kids at the tournament in view of the coronavirus-enforced safety regulations, but Thiem doesn't have a problem with that.

"We practise often without ball kids. But the last time I played without ball kids was during my junior days," Thiem said.

The top-ranked Austrian player then talked about the Adria Open, the brainchild of Novak Djokovic.

"I am playing in Belgrade on 13th and 14th June. It's good to have matches again, travel around a bit and start getting back to normal life."

The World No. 3 was then asked about his views on the possibility of the ATP tour resuming this year. Thiem sounded coy in his reply, and suggested that it might be challenging to restart without putting public health in jeopardy.

"I don't know for sure. I would love to play. But it is important that the health of people is more important."

Believed in myself 100% when I faced Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has made at least the semifinals at Roland Garros in each of the last four years. He reached the title match in both 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal on both occasions.

When asked how disappointing it is to not be playing Roland Garros at this time of the year, Dominic Thiem replied that he has been making do by watching a few Roland Garros matches on Eurosport.

"The first few weeks, I was thinking about where I would be playing and then I stopped thinking about it. I have watched a few Roland Garros matches on Eurosport. Sunday would have been the first day of the competition."

Dominic Thiem then shed light on his mindset going into the 2019 Roland Garros final against Rafael Nadal.

"I did believe in myself 100% the last time I faced him in the Roland Garros final. It was the fourth time I faced him in that tournament. First three times I played him there, I had a few doubts."

"But after beating Novak (Djokovic) in the semis, I carried amazing confidence into the final. First two sets I played great. I gave everything I had. Hopefully I get another chance later this year or next year," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem further elaborated on the enormity of the challenge in facing up to Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I step on the court thinking I need to battle every point for the next 4-5 hours. It is not a nice night before. Of course you have to beat not only him but the legend that he is on that court."

The match he would like to play again, and the retired opponent he would love to face

Barbara Schett asked Dominic Thiem about one match he could play again, and the Austrian had no qualms in answering that it would be the 2020 Australian Open final.

On being asked what he would have done differently in the match, Thiem replied that he would played a different passing shot when he had a break point in the fourth set.

"I was two sets to one up and had a break point. I would have played a different passing shot. I hit a decent forehand pass but Novak had it covered. Hopefully next time I get another crack."

Did that one passing shot alone cost him the match? The Austrian said he wasn't sure, because there is always an element of 'luck' in such matches - luck that went his way in the quarters and semis.

"Not sure 100%," Dominic Thiem said. "I had a tough match against Rafa in the quarterfinals and in the semis against Sascha (Alexander Zverev). I was the lucky one then. It was not nice that it didn't happen again in the final."

Dominic Thiem was then asked about the one retired player he has never played but would like to face, and the Austrian took the name of Andre Agassi.

"I loved the way he played...his character. And yes, I have also read his biography. I remember most of his matches clearly."

Thiem then admitted that he has never had the opportunity to have a hit with Agassi or with his legendary wife Steffi Graf.

Dominic Thiem learning from the best on how to be a role model

Dominic Thiem talked extensively about his diet during tournaments, and also the kind of stuff that he avoids.

"Sweet stuff like chocolates and tarts I don't have during tournaments.I try to eat healthy food, natural stuff. Stuff that grows on trees and on the ground," Thiem said.

"I try to keep my meat consumption low and be a good role model," he added.

The conversation then veered to Dominic Thiem's love for the environment.

"I have released a few eagles. It was one of the coolest experiences I have ever had. I helped put the GPS system on baby eagles to protect them and track where they were going."

Thiem said in this regard that he imbibed the love for animals and nature from his parents.

On being asked who has inspired him the most, Dominic Thiem named famous Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. But not surprisingly, Thiem respects DiCaprio more for his environmental work than for his acting skills.

"Leonardo DiCaprio has inspired me a lot. I would like to meet him some day. At 24 or so he started supporting wildlife and environment. He is a big role model for me. If ever there is a movie on me, and I don't play myself..I would like to see him play me."

A rapid-fire round with Dominic Thiem

The conversation ended with a rapid-fire round where Dominic Thiem was asked five questions. The Austrian didn't fare too badly, failing to answer only one.

Q1: Who won 2019 Monte Carlo?

Dominic Thiem: Fabio Fognini

Q2: What is the birthday of your coach Nicolas Massu?

Dominic Thiem: I don't know...(with a sheepish grin)

Q3: What is water called in French?

Dominic Thiem: L'eau.

Q4: Who is the number one WTA player?

Dominic Thiem: (After a pause)...Ash Barty.

Q5: What is the capital of Australia?

Dominic Thiem: Canberra.