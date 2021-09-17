Dominic Thiem has "no doubts" Daniil Medvedev will win more Slams, says the Russian is "one step ahead" of Tsitsipas & Zverev

Dominic Thiem recently talked about World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, showering rich praise on him for winning his maiden Major title. Thiem believes Medvedev's big-match playing ability will help him win many more Slams in the future, and that the Russian is currently ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the pecking order.

Daniil Medvedev, 25, defeated Novak Djokovic in straightforward fashion in the US Open final on Sunday. While Djokovic did look fatigued for most of the championship match in New York, Medvedev still had to play some ultra-focussed tennis throughout in order to get over the line.

The Russian had also gone up against Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier in the year, losing in straight sets. But Medvedev took his experience in Melbourne as an opportunity for growth, before turning a new page at the New York Slam with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over the 20-time Major champion.

In that context, Dominic Thiem claimed on Thursday that Daniil Medvedev has what it takes to be a multiple Slam titlist. The Austrian also attributed Medvedev's recent success to his ability to "prepare for the big games".

"I have no doubts that Daniil will win other Grand Slam tournaments," Thiem said. "For me, he is the closest of the younger generation. He knows how to win games, he knows how to prepare for the big games."

Dominic Thiem added that it gets increasingly tough to beat Medvedev in the later rounds of a Major, since he usually keeps his focus razor-sharp on such occasions.

"This is when he should be beaten, because he does not fidget and is not nervous," Thiem said.

The 28-year-old also claimed that Daniil Medvedev's current career achievements and big-stage put ahead of both Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Both Zverev and Tsitsipas have reached won multiple big titles, but neither has been able to cross the last hurdle at a Slam so far.

"He is one step ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem looking to return to the tour at Australian Open 2022

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Dominic Thiem at the US Open 2020

A year before Daniil Medvedev made his Slam breakthrough at the US Open, it was Dominic Thiem who was doing the same thing in New York. Thiem beat Medvedev in the 2020 US Open semifinals and Zverev in the finals to lift his first Major trophy, after having lost in three finals before.

But Thiem was denied the opportunity to defend his New York crown as he is currently recovering from a right wrist injury he sustained during this year's grasscourt season. The 28-year-old has struggled with physical and motivational issues for most of 2021, accumulating a subpar 9-9 win-loss record on the ATP tour.

Dominic Thiem is expected to return to action early next year, with his first target being the Australian Open. Assuming he is in the right head space when he returns, the Austrian will likely be in the mix for the big titles once again in 2022.

