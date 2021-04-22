Dominic Thiem opens up about physical & motivational issues, claims "he didn't have time to enjoy the victory" this year

Dominic Thiem recently opened up about the physical and motivational issues he has been facing this year. Speaking with Der Stanard, Thiem first spoke briefly about his right foot discomfort, which has been caused by the Austrian's perpetual tendency to slide on the court.

Thiem remarked that his foot issue was a "congenital problem," before adding that it usually takes a couple of weeks for him to recover from the setback.

"It is a congenital problem that sometimes appears in my knees. People know it now but it takes a few weeks to disappear. It already hurt in Australia, and although it hurts a lot, it will disappear," Dominic Thiem said.

"In tennis everything goes very fast, you don't have time to enjoy the victory" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has struggled with his motivation this year

While Dominic Thiem has been bothered by his right foot since last year, he has also struggled at staying motivated for every tournament he plays. The Austrian has admittedly been reeling from the effects of the lockdown in 2021, choosing to skip the Miami Masters, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Belgrade event after suffering an early exit at last month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

During the interview, Dominic Thiem spoke in detail about how the hard work behind his career breakthrough last year had drained him psychologically, before revealing that he hardly stopped for a moment to relish his wins.

"When you fight for a goal, you leave everything for it and you achieve it, everything changes. However, in tennis everything goes very fast, you don't have time to enjoy the victory, and if you are not 100%, you lose. It happened to me this year," Thiem said.

The Austrian added that he felt it was best not to play the 2021 Serbia Open since he was mentally drained, insisting that the level of competition can deject a player even more if they are not in the right state of mind.

"There is a lot of level and the rivals are strong. The best thing is not to go to the tournaments if you are not well. If I had played in Belgrade and had lost in the first round, I would have entered that negative spiral. I prefer to be at home," Thiem added.