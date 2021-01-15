Dominic Thiem is a player I'd like to copy, we play a similar type of game: Sumit Nagal

Dominic Thiem's rise over the past few years has been accompanied by one constant - appreciation for his hard work and intensity, from experts as well as his peers. Thiem has been cited as a role model by many, and the latest among them is India's No. 2 ranked player on the ATP tour, Sumit Nagal.

Nagal took on Dominic Thiem in the second round of the US Open last year. That was the tournament the 27-year-old Austrian went on to win, for his first Grand Slam title.

Although Sumit Nagal lost his match to Dominic Thiem in straight sets, the Indian was by no means out of his depth at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In fact, Nagal was able to hold his own against Thiem in several games before the Austrian's superior court coverage, fitness and shot-making took him through.

In that context, Sumit Nagal recently cited Dominic Thiem's intensity and endurance as qualities he would like to emulate. The 23-year-old also stressed that their match last year was a good learning experience for him.

"He is one of the players I would like to copy," Nagal said. "Though Dominic Thiem has a one-handed backhand and I don’t, we play a similar (physical) type of game. We move well around the court. I would love to play with the kind of intensity he does, how he remains on top of the point and play at that high level for so long. The match against Dominic Thiem was a great learning experience."

Very happy to hear that I had got the Australian Open wildcard this time: Sumit Nagal

Ranked No. 137 in the world, Sumit Nagal has received a wild card entry into the main draw of the Australian Open, which kicks off in Melbourne on 8 February.

Hoping 2021 is as bright as the sun behind me. En route Aussie open #Project61 pic.twitter.com/kUg6rCUp2q — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) January 14, 2021

Melbourne has not been a happy hunting ground for Nagal in the past, but the 23-year-old is grateful for the opportunity to compete in the main draw this year.

“It’s Melbourne and it’s Australia and the facilities are great, so everyone loves it,” said Nagal. “I am sure they will put on a great Slam. But the Australian Open is a place I have done more trips alone, be it in juniors or pros. You always want to play the first Slam of the year so there’s a bit of a pressure. I have never been completely prepared for it. So I don’t have ‘good’ memories. That’s why I was very happy to hear that I had got the wildcard this time and want to thank the people who made it possible.”