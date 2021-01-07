Dominic Thiem posts picture with new love interest Lili Paul-Roncalli

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has all but confirmed the rumors of his new romance with Lili Paul-Roncalli. Thiem recently posted a picture of himself embracing Paul-Roncalli on his Instagram 'stories', captioned with a heart emoji.

This is the first post on social media featuring Dominic Thiem and Lili Paul-Roncalli together. There had been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks that the pair were dating, and now Thiem seems to have decided to make the relationship official.

The picture posted by Dominic Thiem on his Instagram handle

The 22-year-old Lili Paul-Roncalli is a 'contortionist and skater' who won the 2020 edition of 'Let's Dance', a German reality show. No details of how the pair met have been made public so far, and neither party has spoken about the relationship.

Lili Paul-Roncalli won the Let's Dance show while partnering with Massimo Sinato. She is the daughter of Bernhard Paul, the legendary Austrian circus director and co-founder of 'Circus Roncalli'.

Dominic Thiem was earlier dating French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic

Kristina Mladenovic watching Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov at the 2017 ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem's public profile has skyrocketed after his recent breakthrough US Open win.

In the past, Thiem had dated French player Kristina Mladenovic, a highly accomplished player on the WTA Tour. Mladenovic is a former World No. 1 in doubles (current ranking No. 3) and a former World No. 10 in singles (currently ranked No. 50). She has won five Grand Slams in women's doubles and 2 Majors in mixed doubles.

The pair split towards the end of the 2019 season, after first being linked in 2017.

Advertisement

Ranked No. 3 in the world, Dominic Thiem is currently in Austria practicing for the start of the new season. Thiem is set to fly to Australia in mid-January, where he will undergo two weeks of quarantine. During the quarantine, players will be allowed to spend only five hours a day outside their rooms for training, practice and eating.

Thiem is all set to represent Austria at the ATP Cup in the first week of February, followed by the Australian Open. The 27-year-old will be aiming to win his second Grand Slam title, after defeating Alexander Zverev in five sets to win the US Open in September.