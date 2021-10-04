Dominic Thiem posts picture with RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo ahead of crucial stress test

On Saturday, Dominic Thiem posted a picture alongside RB Leipzig and Spanish national team midfielder Dani Olmo on his Instagram handle. Thiem accompanied the picture with a cheeky caption, where he called himself and Olmo 'great footballers'.

"Just two great footballers on a picture 🙃⚽️ Great to meet you today & get well soon @daniolmo7," the Austrian wrote on Instagram.

Dominic Thiem is currently on the sidelines due to a wrist injury that he picked up at the Mallorca event in June. The 28-year-old has ended his 2021 season because of the serious nature of the problem, focusing all of his time on rehabilitation and recovery.

Like Thiem, Olmo is also dealing with an injury - to his thigh - which will keep him out of Spain's semifinal tie against Italy in the Nations League this week. The Spaniard suffered a muscle fibre tear that could keep him out for weeks, Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch confirmed last week.

Dominic Thiem also posted a couple of pictures via his Instagram stories on Sunday, capturing the beauty of the Austrian countryside. The first picture showed two swans swimming in a lake, and Thiem addressed them with a "Hey there".

The second picture showed Dominic Thiem with his brother Moritz, with the two of them standing together in a lush green meadow.

Dominic Thiem to undergo crucial stress test on Monday which will determine whether he needs surgery

After withdrawing from Wimbledon due to his wrist injury, Dominic Thiem initially held out hope that he could return at Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open title. However, complications in his recovery led the Austrian to withdraw from the entire 2021 season.

Thiem revealed earlier this month that he would be taking off the splint on his wrist in the last week of September, before undergoing a stress test on 4 October. The test will determine whether or not the 28-year-old will need to undergo surgery.

Dominic Thiem is hoping to return at the start of the 2022 season, beginning with the Australian Open, where he reached the final in 2020. However, if he has to go under the knife for his wrist, that could keep him out of practice for nearly six months - and away from competitive action until March or April of next year.

Dominic Thiem is at risk of falling out of the top 10 by the end of this year. Thiem will be unable to defend the second biggest title of his career at Indian Wells next week, which means he will drop another 1,000 ranking points.

The Austrian will also be missing the ATP Finals - where he reached consecutive finals in 2019 and 2020 - for the first time in six years.

The 28-year-old played 26 consecutive Grand Slams prior to his injury, but surgery could mean he would miss three consecutive Majors.

