Dominic Thiem pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury, US Open seems in doubt too

Dominic Thiem recently took to Twitter to confirm that he has withdrawn from the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The Austrian, who hurt his right wrist during his Mallorca second-round encounter against Adrian Mannarino, disclosed that his injury is too serious for him to play any tennis over the next few weeks.

Thiem realized the extent of the problem only after visiting Dr Angel Ruiz Cotorro in Barcelona. Medical examinations revealed that the 27-year-old had pulled the tendons on the ulnar side of his right wrist, putting him out of action for at least five weeks.

"After being forced to retire from his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday due to an injury to his right wrist, Dominic Thiem traveled to Barcelona and underwent further medical examinations," the statement on Thiem's Twitter handle read. "Tests found that there is a 'detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist', an injury that will not allow him to compete in the circuit for several weeks."

The statement further explained that the next five weeks will see Dominic Thiem wearing a splint over his right wrist. It is only after that period that he can begin the rehabilitation process.

"Thiem will wear a wrist splint for 5 weeks before beginning a progressive process of specific, functional rehabilitation to regain mobility as well as muscle strength in his wrist and ultimately return to training on court," the statement continued.

Earlier this week, Dominic Thiem had confirmed his participation at the ATP events in Hamburg, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. However, the Austrian will now have to miss all those events due to the serious nature of his injury.

It is also unclear whether Dominic Thiem will be back in time for this year's North American hardcourt swing, which is scheduled to kick off in August. The 27-year-old would want to get in some match practice before he starts his title defense at the US Open, but right now things are looking pretty dicey in that regard.

"I appreciate all the support from the fans in these difficult moments, I'm determined to come back stronger" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem's statement also revealed that Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro and his medical team, who have also worked with 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal in the past, will be supervising his recovery. Thiem will undergo a few more MRI scans over the next few days to determine the exact treatment process.

"Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro and his medical team will supervise the progress of the injury, as Thiem will undergo further MRI scans and tests, and will decide when the player is fit to return to competition," the statement read.

The Austrian hopes to be back on the court soon, and he asserted in his statement that he intends to do everything in his power to make a successful comeback to the tour.

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem said. "They've informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon."

Dominic Thiem poses with the 2020 US Open title

Thiem also expressed his disappointment at not being able to attend the third Grand Slam of the year as well as the ATP events Hamburg and Gstaad. He ended the note by sparing a word for his devout fans, who haven't had much to cheer in 2021.

"I'm really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar: Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," Thiem said. "They are very important tournaments for me. I appreciate all the support from the fans in these difficult moments - I'm determined to come back stronger."

Edited by Musab Abid