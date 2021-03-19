Dominic Thiem reveals he has pet chickens that sometimes get "killed by his dog", says he would like to be Rafael Nadal for a day

Dominic Thiem took part in a Q&A session during his short-lived stay at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost in his very first match to Lloyd Harris. Thiem gave some fascinating and hilarious responses to the fun questions, including one about his pet chickens.

When the Austrian was asked to state three things that can always be found in his fridge, he named three everyday foods:

"Eggs from my own chicken, Red Bull, and some spicy sauces," Thiem said.

Full Q&A with Domi, including the 🐓 story and many other answers.

The interviewer seemed taken aback by the first item though, and decided to probe further. When he asked Dominic Thiem if he actually had his 'own chicken', the 27-year-old hilariously declared that he has chickens as pets.

Thiem went on to state that his chickens are sometimes killed by his other pet - a dog named Hugo. But some of them survive the wrath of his dog, and they end up fulfilling their lifespans - indicating that Thiem does not use his pet chickens for meat.

"Yeah they’re pets yeah," Thiem said. "Sometimes they don’t survive, they get killed by my dog. But besides that, they can live until they die from themselves."

Given that Thiem is known for his concerns about the environment, and that he has often expressed his desire to turn vegetarian after he retires, it is not surprising that he has so many pets.

During the interaction, Dominic Thiem was also asked to pick one player that he would like to be for a day. Without batting an eyelid, Thiem named Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem

"Rafa," Thiem responded simply.

Thiem's choice was not surprising, given that he has, for a long time, been trying to emulate the 'King of Clay' and win the Roland Garros trophy.

Dominic Thiem says he uses five rackets in a match and that he misses winter in Austria

Dominic Thiem took on several other questions too, ranging from his racket requirements to his shopping interests in Dubai.

When asked to name his favorite aspects of the Dubai Open, Thiem responded with:

"Everything, you know. It's a nice environment, very nice weather, and hotel and site all in one. It's very comfortable."

The Austrian was then asked to name something that you can only find in Dubai, to which he said: "Highest building in the world". Thiem was referring to the modern-day architectural marvel Burj Khalifa, which stands at a whopping 828 meters.

Dominic Thiem further revealed that he learned a "little bit of cooking" during the lockdown in 2020, and that Spanish is the language he is most keen on picking up. And when shopping duty-free in Dubai, Thiem usually ends up buying "sunglasses".

Dominic Thiem uses five rackets in a match.

The reigning US Open champion further claimed that he requires around five rackets in a match, while also mentioning that he spends roughly three hours on a tennis court every day.

Thiem’s life as a tennis player requires him to travel non-stop, thus often keeping him away from his homeland Austria for extended periods. The 27-year-old revealed that he often misses Austria's "winter and the snow".